1014 Wat Ct. Available 07/01/20 Pleasanton, 3 Br., 2.5 Ba. Walk to Downtown, Close To Great Schools! - Rent: $3500
Bed 3 / 2.5 BA
SF: 1750
Garage: 2 car attached
Property: House
Available: 07/01/2020
Deposit: $5250
Built: 1999
Pets: Yes, Small Pet Only with Additional $500 Per Pet!
Refrigerator: No
Washer / Dryer: Yes (With Out Warranty)
A/C: Yes
Smoking: No
Walk to Downtown Pleasanton! Gorgeous 2 story home 3 Br.., 2.5 Ba., updated eat-in kitchen, granite countertop, SS appliances, tile floor, spacious living & dining room, cozy family room, large master bedroom, updated master bath, indoor laundry, patio yard. Owner will accept small pet only with additional $500 Per Pet!
Contact Daisy Borba 925-200-6922 for more info and Showing Lic. #01355084,
Broker Russell E Gross, R.E. Inc. BRE #01270957
pleasantonmanagement.com
