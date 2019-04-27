Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1014 Wat Ct. Available 07/01/20 Pleasanton, 3 Br., 2.5 Ba. Walk to Downtown, Close To Great Schools! - Rent: $3500

Bed 3 / 2.5 BA

SF: 1750

Garage: 2 car attached

Property: House

Available: 07/01/2020

Deposit: $5250

Built: 1999

Pets: Yes, Small Pet Only with Additional $500 Per Pet!

Refrigerator: No

Washer / Dryer: Yes (With Out Warranty)

A/C: Yes

Smoking: No



Walk to Downtown Pleasanton! Gorgeous 2 story home 3 Br.., 2.5 Ba., updated eat-in kitchen, granite countertop, SS appliances, tile floor, spacious living & dining room, cozy family room, large master bedroom, updated master bath, indoor laundry, patio yard. Owner will accept small pet only with additional $500 Per Pet!



Contact Daisy Borba 925-200-6922 for more info and Showing Lic. #01355084,

Broker Russell E Gross, R.E. Inc. BRE #01270957



pleasantonmanagement.com



(RLNE4676307)