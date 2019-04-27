All apartments in Pleasanton
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1014 Wat Ct.

1014 Wat Court · No Longer Available
Location

1014 Wat Court, Pleasanton, CA 94566
Pleasanton Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1014 Wat Ct. Available 07/01/20 Pleasanton, 3 Br., 2.5 Ba. Walk to Downtown, Close To Great Schools! - Rent: $3500
Bed 3 / 2.5 BA
SF: 1750
Garage: 2 car attached
Property: House
Available: 07/01/2020
Deposit: $5250
Built: 1999
Pets: Yes, Small Pet Only with Additional $500 Per Pet!
Refrigerator: No
Washer / Dryer: Yes (With Out Warranty)
A/C: Yes
Smoking: No

Walk to Downtown Pleasanton! Gorgeous 2 story home 3 Br.., 2.5 Ba., updated eat-in kitchen, granite countertop, SS appliances, tile floor, spacious living & dining room, cozy family room, large master bedroom, updated master bath, indoor laundry, patio yard. Owner will accept small pet only with additional $500 Per Pet!

Contact Daisy Borba 925-200-6922 for more info and Showing Lic. #01355084,
Broker Russell E Gross, R.E. Inc. BRE #01270957

pleasantonmanagement.com

(RLNE4676307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 Wat Ct. have any available units?
1014 Wat Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasanton, CA.
What amenities does 1014 Wat Ct. have?
Some of 1014 Wat Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 Wat Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Wat Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Wat Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1014 Wat Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 1014 Wat Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1014 Wat Ct. does offer parking.
Does 1014 Wat Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 Wat Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Wat Ct. have a pool?
No, 1014 Wat Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1014 Wat Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1014 Wat Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Wat Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1014 Wat Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1014 Wat Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1014 Wat Ct. has units with air conditioning.
