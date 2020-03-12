All apartments in Pleasant Hill
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:10 AM

60 Mozden Ln

60 Mozden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

60 Mozden Lane, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
Downtown Pleasant Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
Amazing very large 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in Pleasant Hill downtown. Central heat/air-conditioning, 2 decks, dishwasher, pool & spa, stainless steel appliance, washer dryer, enormous amount of storage, new windows, new hardwood floor. No Utilities included. No pets allowed. Available on June 13, 2020. $2,900/month rent (min. 12 month lease). $3,000 security plus $800 cleaning deposit required. Submit the form on this page for more detail, or
- text Mike at 925.943.1120
- visit 2b2ba.com
- take a virtual tour
- view lease agreement
- view/print application form

This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Mozden Ln have any available units?
60 Mozden Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasant Hill, CA.
What amenities does 60 Mozden Ln have?
Some of 60 Mozden Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Mozden Ln currently offering any rent specials?
60 Mozden Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Mozden Ln pet-friendly?
No, 60 Mozden Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pleasant Hill.
Does 60 Mozden Ln offer parking?
Yes, 60 Mozden Ln does offer parking.
Does 60 Mozden Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 Mozden Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Mozden Ln have a pool?
Yes, 60 Mozden Ln has a pool.
Does 60 Mozden Ln have accessible units?
No, 60 Mozden Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Mozden Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Mozden Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Mozden Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 60 Mozden Ln has units with air conditioning.
