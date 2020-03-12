60 Mozden Ln

Amenities
Amazing very large 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in Pleasant Hill downtown. Central heat/air-conditioning, 2 decks, dishwasher, pool & spa, stainless steel appliance, washer dryer, enormous amount of storage, new windows, new hardwood floor. No Utilities included. No pets allowed. Available on June 13, 2020. $2,900/month rent (min. 12 month lease). $3,000 security plus $800 cleaning deposit required. Submit the form on this page for more detail, or
- text Mike at 925.943.1120
- visit 2b2ba.com
- take a virtual tour
- view lease agreement
- view/print application form
This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.