apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
88 Apartments for rent in Pleasant Hill, CA with pool
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,205
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
1098 sqft
Minutes from I-680 and walking distance to the BART. Resort-style pool with clubhouse, views of Mount Diablo, and large fitness center with cardio theater. Modern architecture, trendy feel.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
16 Units Available
Gregory Gardens
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,173
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
1067 sqft
Minutes away from BART station and downtown SF as well as restaurants and shops. Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the fitness center, pool and sauna.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
10 Units Available
Sun Valley Apartment Homes
1400 Contra Costa Blvd, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
$1,760
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
900 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light near I-680. Recently renovated with stainless steel apartments. Hardwood floors and granite counters. Tenants have access to on-site car charging station and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
59 Units Available
Camelback
Northridge
235 Camelback Rd, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,826
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1115 sqft
Located near I-680 and a short drive to Contra Costa and Buchanan Fields Clubs. Three miles from Concord BART station. Recently renovated units are spacious with large walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
Brookside
501 Ryan Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
850 sqft
Great location, close to the restaurants, shopping and theaters of Walnut Creek. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool and hot tub. Units include patio or balcony, bathtub and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated March 5 at 12:11pm
6 Units Available
Ellinwood
Ellinwood
400 Longbrook Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
610 sqft
Located in the heart of Pleasant Hill, Ellinwood is a condominium-quality community offering well-appointed one-bedroom apartment homes in a serene park-like setting.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Camelback
874 Camelback Place
874 Camelback Place, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1011 sqft
Cute Pleasant Hill Condo Great for Commuters & College - Showing MID-JUNE. DO NOT Disturb Tenants. Wonderful 2bd/2ba condo in the great community of Pleasant Hill at Shadow Wood condos. Close to commute, DVC, buslines, shopping.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Camelback
22 Jib Ct
22 Jib Court, Pleasant Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1612 sqft
22 Jib Ct Available 08/07/20 Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home available In August - This spacious one story home has vaulted ceilings in the living room, formal dining and family room. Laminate flooring all throughout the house is easy to maintain.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Pleasant Hill
60 Mozden Ln
60 Mozden Lane, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1275 sqft
Amazing very large 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in Pleasant Hill downtown. Central heat/air-conditioning, 2 decks, dishwasher, pool & spa, stainless steel appliance, washer dryer, enormous amount of storage, new windows, new hardwood floor.
Results within 1 mile of Pleasant Hill
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
38 Units Available
eaves Walnut Creek
1445 Treat Blvd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,859
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,601
971 sqft
Great location, close to Iron Horse Regional Trail, BART and 680 freeway. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, gym and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
37 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
Studio
$2,134
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
1191 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
9 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Ridge
121 Roble Rd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,401
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,187
958 sqft
Located just off I-680, close to the Diablo Foothills Park, as well as numerous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. Well-appointed studio, 1-2 bedroom units come with a washer and dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Mountain View
1220 Monument Blvd, Concord, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,720
570 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-680. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, air conditioning, and ceiling fans. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pool, and parking.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
North Main Apartments
2971 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
922 sqft
Vinyl flooring, walk-in closets, and plush carpeting characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, and courtyards. Less than a mile from Pleasant Hill BART station.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1530 Sunnyvale Unit 6
1530 Sunnyvale Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
967 sqft
Walnut Creek 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo For Lease! Onsite Pool.... - Walnut Creek Condo For Lease! Close to shopping, East Bay Regional Trails, B.A.R.T and Downtown. This upper level Condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2596 Oak Road #170
2596 Oak Road, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1168 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo W/ Garage In Walnut Creek - 2 bed 2 bath, apx 1168 sq ft, ground floor end unit. Hardwood flooring, brand new carpet, and updated kitchen. Large living room w/ wood burning fireplace. Two patios. Single car detached garage.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1054 Mohr Lane
1054 Mohr Lane, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
870 sqft
Fantastic two bedroom one bath Townhouse in Concord. This two story unit has laminate flooring throughout the ground level.There is a spacious living room, dining nook and galley kitchen with access to the covered carport and laundry room.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Countrywood
1764 Countrywood Court
1764 Countrywood Court, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1036 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bd/2 Ba 1036 sf Walnut Creek townhouse available right now for lease! - Please call Gil Canchola with Vickery Properties at 925-250-0404 to schedule a viewing.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2728 Oak Rd Apt 142
2728 Oak Road, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
929 sqft
About 2728 Oak Rd #142 Welcome home! * Excellent location * Easy walk to Pleasant Hill Bart * Very close to Freeway access * Private & quiet location in complex * Walking/cycling trail runs through complex * Park adjoins complex RENT:
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1376 Tree Garden Place
1376 Tree Garden Place, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1088 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom townhouse - Tired of apartment living? Don't miss out on this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in Concord.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3183 Wayside Plz Apt 217
3183 Wayside Plaza, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1002 sqft
Some highlights: A charming and quiet home surrounding by trees - yet only 3-minute walk to the Pleasant Hill Bart station.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2723 Oak Rd P
2723 Oak Road, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1206 sqft
Unit P Available 07/26/20 2 BD/2BA 1216 sq ft $2500 Close to BART - Property Id: 303729 *** OPEN HOUSE on July 25, 2020 *** 12 pm to 2 pm • Available for move in on July 26, 2020 Enjoy the perfect work life balance! Community Amenities • Quick
Results within 5 miles of Pleasant Hill
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,673
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
4 Units Available
Bancroft Village
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,703
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,979
1000 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
