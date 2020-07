Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill hot tub media room cats allowed garage 24hr maintenance business center

Welcome home to Villa Montanaro by Windsor, a beautiful urban oasis nestled between the upscale neighborhoods of Pleasant Hill and Walnut Creek. Take in stunning views of Mount Diablo or explore the open space of nearby Iron Horse Trail. With its convenient location just off I-680 and within walking distance to the BART, traveling around the Bay Area is easy. The community's unique blend of modern architecture and trendy floor plans make this one of the area's most sought-after addresses.At Villa Montanaro, you will be delighted to have so many luxuries and conveniences right outside your door. Our list of amenities rivals a five-star resort! Soak up the sun at our amazing year round heated swimming pool, spa and sundeck area. Get your heart pumping with an invigorating workout in our fitness center, complete with a cardio theater. Or stop by our resident clubhouse and take advantage of the full-service gourmet chef’s kitchen or e-lounge.