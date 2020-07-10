/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:43 PM
83 Apartments for rent in Pleasant Hill, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 06:32pm
10 Units Available
Sun Valley Apartment Homes
1400 Contra Costa Blvd, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
$1,760
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
900 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light near I-680. Recently renovated with stainless steel apartments. Hardwood floors and granite counters. Tenants have access to on-site car charging station and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
7 Units Available
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,235
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1098 sqft
Minutes from I-680 and walking distance to the BART. Resort-style pool with clubhouse, views of Mount Diablo, and large fitness center with cardio theater. Modern architecture, trendy feel.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
17 Units Available
Gregory Gardens
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,203
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,488
1067 sqft
Minutes away from BART station and downtown SF as well as restaurants and shops. Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the fitness center, pool and sauna.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
58 Units Available
Camelback
Northridge
235 Camelback Rd, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,826
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1115 sqft
Located near I-680 and a short drive to Contra Costa and Buchanan Fields Clubs. Three miles from Concord BART station. Recently renovated units are spacious with large walk-in closets.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sherman Acres
2143 Ahneita Drive
2143 Ahneita Drive, Pleasant Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1042 sqft
3 Bd/1 Ba, 1,042 sf single-family house in Pleasant Hill available July 8th for lease! - Home will has newer laminate flooring in main living area and hallway, and newer carpet in the 3 bedrooms (these photos were taken prior to that work being
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Camelback
874 Camelback Place
874 Camelback Place, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1011 sqft
Cute Pleasant Hill Condo Great for Commuters & College - Showing MID-JUNE. DO NOT Disturb Tenants. Wonderful 2bd/2ba condo in the great community of Pleasant Hill at Shadow Wood condos. Close to commute, DVC, buslines, shopping.
1 of 14
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Sherman Acres
100 Adela Ct
100 Adela Court, Pleasant Hill, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,594
1943 sqft
*4BR/2BA Beautiful House Located in Sherman Acres. *Close to shopping, theatre, parks, downtown Pleasant Hill. *Easy access to/from freeways. (I680-SR24-4) *1943 square feet. *light-filled spacious dining room.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Pleasant Hill
60 Mozden Ln
60 Mozden Lane, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1275 sqft
Amazing very large 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in Pleasant Hill downtown. Central heat/air-conditioning, 2 decks, dishwasher, pool & spa, stainless steel appliance, washer dryer, enormous amount of storage, new windows, new hardwood floor.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Sherman Acres
2080 Janice Drive
2080 Janice Drive, Pleasant Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1105 sqft
**COMING SOON**Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath Pleasant Hill Single Story Home Close to Everything - **COMING SOON** **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS** Location! Location! Location! Less then 2 miles to the Pleasant Hill Bart Station.
Results within 1 mile of Pleasant Hill
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
36 Units Available
eaves Walnut Creek
1445 Treat Blvd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,859
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,623
971 sqft
Great location, close to Iron Horse Regional Trail, BART and 680 freeway. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, gym and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
36 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
Studio
$2,134
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1191 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
10 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Ridge
121 Roble Rd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,401
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,182
958 sqft
Located just off I-680, close to the Diablo Foothills Park, as well as numerous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. Well-appointed studio, 1-2 bedroom units come with a washer and dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
249 Kingston Way
249 Kingston Way, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1196 sqft
249 Kingston Way Available 07/23/20 Walnut Creek Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome, 1 car garage, Walking distance to Bart! - Location location location! Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom town home.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Countrywood
1764 Countrywood Court
1764 Countrywood Court, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1036 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bd/2 Ba 1036 sf Walnut Creek townhouse available right now for lease! - Please call Gil Canchola with Vickery Properties at 925-250-0404 to schedule a viewing.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1376 Tree Garden Place
1376 Tree Garden Place, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1088 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom townhouse - Tired of apartment living? Don't miss out on this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in Concord.
1 of 27
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3183 Wayside Plz Apt 217
3183 Wayside Plaza, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1002 sqft
Some highlights: A charming and quiet home surrounding by trees - yet only 3-minute walk to the Pleasant Hill Bart station.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2723 Oak Rd P
2723 Oak Road, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1206 sqft
Unit P Available 07/26/20 2 BD/2BA 1216 sq ft $2500 Close to BART - Property Id: 303729 *** OPEN HOUSE on July 25, 2020 *** 12 pm to 2 pm • Available for move in on July 26, 2020 Enjoy the perfect work life balance! Community Amenities • Quick
Results within 5 miles of Pleasant Hill
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
89 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Vaya
1800 Lacassie Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,475
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,969
1084 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, wine fridges and two-tone cabinets. Community features a resort-style pool, fitness center and sky deck. Prime location close to shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Mercer
1655 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,045
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,599
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,705
1691 sqft
Within walking distance to downtown Walnut Creek. Large condo-style apartments with expansive windows and in-unit laundry. Property offers a private landscaped courtyard and a 24/7 fitness center. Multiple on-site retail and dining options.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
8 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,715
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1082 sqft
Newly built homes with walk-in closets, private balconies, and quartz countertops. The pet-friendly community has bike storage, a pool, and a business center for residents. Only a mile from Mount Diablo Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
18 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,147
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,331
1086 sqft
Located in Downtown Walnut Creek near Civic Park and Broadway Plaza. Interior features include kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Lounge, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
16 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,668
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,135
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,332
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
29 Units Available
The Boulders
530 N Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,948
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,241
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
799 sqft
Bright apartments near I-680 with garden views. Recently renovated with air conditioning. Granite counters. Private balcony or patio with additional storage. Community has swimming pool and courtyard. Off-street parking.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
Diablo View
4265 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting at the foot of Mount Diablo, this beautiful complex is near BART and the post office. Offering 1- and 2-bedroom units, the community features lush landscaping, large floor plans and more.
