Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub cable included carpet hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym parking playground pool garage hot tub courtyard bbq/grill internet access sauna

Wood Creek apartments in San Francisco are located adjacent to JFK University in Pleasant Hill, CA and are just minutes from the BART station & downtown. Enjoy nearby shopping and dining at the Sun Valley Mall and easy access to the 680. Our homes feature wonderful finishes as well as an in-home washer and dryer, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Residents of Wood Creek apartments in San Francisco can work out in our fitness center, relax at the pool and spa or spend some time outdoors on the biking and hiking trails.