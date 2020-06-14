Apartment List
65 Apartments for rent in Pleasant Hill, CA with garage

Pleasant Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Gregory Gardens
19 Units Available
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,118
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1067 sqft
Minutes away from BART station and downtown SF as well as restaurants and shops. Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the fitness center, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
4 Units Available
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-680 and walking distance to the BART. Resort-style pool with clubhouse, views of Mount Diablo, and large fitness center with cardio theater. Modern architecture, trendy feel.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
158 Southwind Drive
158 Southwind Drive, Pleasant Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1378 sqft
158 Southwind Drive Available 06/20/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath in Pleasant Hill - Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Pleasant Hill. Beautiful hardwood floors, granite counters, and huge kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Pleasant Hill
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
21 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
Studio
$2,286
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1191 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
8 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Ridge
121 Roble Rd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
958 sqft
Located just off I-680, close to the Diablo Foothills Park, as well as numerous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. Well-appointed studio, 1-2 bedroom units come with a washer and dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Larkey Park Area
1 Unit Available
26 Saxton Court
26 Saxton Court, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1510 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3173 Wayside Plaza #110
3173 Wayside Plaza, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1021 sqft
Beautiful Condo - Luxury condo penthouse with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, reserved parking, quiet, top floor, end-building location.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Countrywood
1 Unit Available
1764 Countrywood Court
1764 Countrywood Court, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1036 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bd/2 Ba 1036 sf Walnut Creek townhouse available right now for lease! - Due to COVID-19, please abide by the following rules for viewing this home: 1) Wear a face covering both inside and outside of the home.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Larkey Park Area
1 Unit Available
2647 Buena Vista Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94597
2647 Buena Vista Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1436 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed901518f6f1752fadaab17 Ranch-style house. 3 bed rooms, 2 bathrooms, with a kitchen, living room and dining room. Front yard, a covered patio plus a big backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Pleasant Hill
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Concord
12 Units Available
Renaissance Square
1825 Galindo St, Concord, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,291
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,002
1237 sqft
Enjoy full-service living in a community at the heart of downtown Concord. Pool, spa, clubhouse, conference room and fitness center on site. Units contain granite counters, high ceilings and thick carpeting.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
18 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,886
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,824
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
34 Units Available
Palm Lake
780 Oak Grove Rd, Concord, CA
Studio
$1,755
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
933 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Walnut Creek
7 Units Available
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,169
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,314
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,423
900 sqft
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Terra Martinez
142 Fig Tree Ln, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,587
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
831 sqft
Uber-modern apartment homes, just over from Holiday Highlands Park. Swimming pool, fitness center and business center. Units have carpets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Close to bars, restaurants and shops in Downtown Martinez.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Walnut Creek
10 Units Available
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
960 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Walnut Creek
19 Units Available
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,131
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,600
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,891
1125 sqft
Located in Downtown Walnut Creek near Civic Park and Broadway Plaza. Interior features include kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Lounge, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Walnut Creek
12 Units Available
The Windsor
2383 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1055 sqft
Community features two roof deck lounges, landscaped grounds and easy access to Iron Horse Trail. Great location just minutes to San Francisco. Units feature granite countertops, washer and dryer, and abundant storage.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Walnut Creek
11 Units Available
AVE Walnut Creek
1960 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,343
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,757
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,030
1021 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Downtown Walnut Creek
95 Units Available
Vaya
1800 Lacassie Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,475
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,589
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,969
1084 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, wine fridges and two-tone cabinets. Community features a resort-style pool, fitness center and sky deck. Prime location close to shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Downtown Walnut Creek
Contact for Availability
Newell Vista Apartments
1200 Newell Hill Pl, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,700
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1025 sqft
Sun-drizzled apartments within walking distance of leafy Walnut Creek. Suites have garbage disposals, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Fitness center and high-speed internet access. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Downtown Concord
2 Units Available
Broadway Towers
1601 Broadway St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just off of 242 and Market Street, these units are comfortable and affordable. Amenities include garbage disposals, on-site laundry, patios and balconies, refrigerators, and ceiling fans.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
1710 Comstock Drive
1710 Comstock Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,295
2302 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath plus den. This home is beautifully appointed with 10 Ft. ceilings, all new plank flooring, new carpet in the bedrooms and den. and fresh designer paint color throughout. The floor plan is great.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Estates
1 Unit Available
2824 Westgate Avenue
2824 Westgate Avenue, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1020 sqft
This fantastic 3 bedroom 1 bath home has been remodeled top to bottom with hardwood floors, granite counters, dual paned windows and stainless steel appliances. The living room is large and has a wood burning fireplace.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Concord
1 Unit Available
2178 Pacheco St
2178 Pacheco Street, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
650 sqft
Apartment #7 Available 06/27/20 Seldom available. Gorgeous historic building in downtown Concord. One block from vibrant Todos Santos Square. An easy walk to BART, shops, cafes, park, & activities. Top floor, one bedroom, one bath.
City Guide for Pleasant Hill, CA

Looking for an apartment in Pleasant Hill, eh? Well, you have landed on the perfect little apartment finder here. Not only do we have plenty of fabulous listings to scroll through, but we've got a great little city guide written just for you! So read on, my friend, because this is all you need to know to live the renter's life of Pleasant Hill, CA.

Pleasant Hill sits in the rolling hills and woodlands area about 20 miles east of Oakland. With a newly built "downtown" designed to look like a suburban Main Street, this little city finally has a center for all the action. There's fine dining, plenty of shopping, a movie theater, and a couple of bars. Outside the city center, you can catch occasional live music at local restaurants and BBQ joints, or you can head out to surrounding cities for a better selection of entertainment.

With Oakland and San Francisco just an hour away on the Metrorail, as well as plenty of blues, jazz, and bluegrass jams in the smaller surrounding cities, good music and wild entertainment is not hard to come by. And, if a nice wooded hike is your idea of fun, then you’re in luck. Just head towards that mountain casting a shadow over town and you will find Mount Diablo State Park, a local favorite for beautiful views, hiking, camping, and enjoying the sights of blooming buttercups and poppies.

While inexpensive apartments in California sounds like an oxymoron, you can find plenty of affordable places in little cities like Pleasant Hill. Not only can you find a nice studio, loft, or one bedroom for less than a grand, you will also see that inexpensive apartments around here aren't of the closet-sized-home-in-a-bad-neighborhood variety. Yep, here you can have it all: a brand-spankin' new loft in the brand-spankin' new downtown, some walkable streets, and enough money left over to buy us all a round.

Now, if you have more than $1,000 for housing each month, or feel like rooming up with a buddy, then there are plenty of nicer, bigger, and more extravagant rentals around the city. Sure you can find apartments for $900 - $1,000, but if you look into the multi-bedroom apartments in the $1,200 - $1,500 range you will be pleasantly surprised, and if you look at rentals that cost more than $1,500 you will start drooling over the modern designs, high ceilings, luxury swimming pool and hot tub areas, as well as the ultimate convenience of having a washer and dryer inside your own apartment. So, whether you are looking for luxury or just want a home that doesn't suck your wallet dry, there are enough choices around this little city to find exactly what you need.

Looking for a pet friendly apartment? Well, look no farther. Pleasant Hill has plenty of rentals that with both cats-allowed and dogs-allowed. There are even apartments that allow multiple pets and larger breeds. However, you can expect to pay a hefty pet deposit around $500.

So, that's all you need to know about renting in Pleasant Hill. Best of Luck!

-By Katy Comal

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Pleasant Hill, CA

Pleasant Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

