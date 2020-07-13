Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

The City of Pleasant Hill is a major suburb that was included on 24/7 Wall Street's list of 'America's 50 Best Cities to Live' and 100 Boyd boasts the perfect location right in the heart of downtown. Close by you'll find a charming a mix of unique shops, services and restaurants. Our cozy one bedroom apartment homes are light and bright with great closet space. Best of all, getting around is easy with the BART Station just one mile away and our close proximity to the I-680 Freeway. We look forward to welcoming you home!