Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:29 AM

100 Boyd

100 Boyd Rd · (925) 293-7572
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
LIMITED TIME ONLY! Up to 6 weeks FREE rent on select units! Contact our leasing office for details.
Location

100 Boyd Rd, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 217 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit 220 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 100 Boyd.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
The City of Pleasant Hill is a major suburb that was included on 24/7 Wall Street's list of 'America's 50 Best Cities to Live' and 100 Boyd boasts the perfect location right in the heart of downtown. Close by you'll find a charming a mix of unique shops, services and restaurants. Our cozy one bedroom apartment homes are light and bright with great closet space. Best of all, getting around is easy with the BART Station just one mile away and our close proximity to the I-680 Freeway. We look forward to welcoming you home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: 25 lbs
Parking Details: 1 spot included. Other, assigned. Please contact our office regarding parking details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Boyd have any available units?
100 Boyd has 10 units available starting at $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 100 Boyd have?
Some of 100 Boyd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Boyd currently offering any rent specials?
100 Boyd is offering the following rent specials: LIMITED TIME ONLY! Up to 6 weeks FREE rent on select units! Contact our leasing office for details.
Is 100 Boyd pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Boyd is pet friendly.
Does 100 Boyd offer parking?
Yes, 100 Boyd offers parking.
Does 100 Boyd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Boyd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Boyd have a pool?
No, 100 Boyd does not have a pool.
Does 100 Boyd have accessible units?
No, 100 Boyd does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Boyd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Boyd has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Boyd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 100 Boyd has units with air conditioning.
