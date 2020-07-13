/
pet friendly apartments
71 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Pleasant Hill, CA
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,205
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
1098 sqft
Minutes from I-680 and walking distance to the BART. Resort-style pool with clubhouse, views of Mount Diablo, and large fitness center with cardio theater. Modern architecture, trendy feel.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
16 Units Available
Gregory Gardens
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,173
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
1067 sqft
Minutes away from BART station and downtown SF as well as restaurants and shops. Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the fitness center, pool and sauna.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
10 Units Available
Sun Valley Apartment Homes
1400 Contra Costa Blvd, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
$1,760
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
900 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light near I-680. Recently renovated with stainless steel apartments. Hardwood floors and granite counters. Tenants have access to on-site car charging station and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
59 Units Available
Camelback
Northridge
235 Camelback Rd, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,826
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1115 sqft
Located near I-680 and a short drive to Contra Costa and Buchanan Fields Clubs. Three miles from Concord BART station. Recently renovated units are spacious with large walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
Brookside
501 Ryan Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
850 sqft
Great location, close to the restaurants, shopping and theaters of Walnut Creek. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool and hot tub. Units include patio or balcony, bathtub and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
10 Units Available
100 Boyd
100 Boyd Rd, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The City of Pleasant Hill is a major suburb that was included on 24/7 Wall Street's list of 'America's 50 Best Cities to Live' and 100 Boyd boasts the perfect location right in the heart of downtown.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated March 5 at 12:11pm
6 Units Available
Ellinwood
Ellinwood
400 Longbrook Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
610 sqft
Located in the heart of Pleasant Hill, Ellinwood is a condominium-quality community offering well-appointed one-bedroom apartment homes in a serene park-like setting.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Poets Corner
107 Oakvue Road
107 Oakvue Road, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
923 sqft
This property is an amazing find in Pleasant Hill! This home has been newly painted and move in ready, has vinyl plank flooring, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, this unit sits in a triplex, away from the road. There is an amazingly beautiful shared yard.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Camelback
22 Jib Ct
22 Jib Court, Pleasant Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1612 sqft
22 Jib Ct Available 08/07/20 Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home available In August - This spacious one story home has vaulted ceilings in the living room, formal dining and family room. Laminate flooring all throughout the house is easy to maintain.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Gregory Gardens
160 Mazie Drive
160 Mazie Drive, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1052 sqft
Beautifully upgraded 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in the Gregory Gardens neighborhood. Spacious kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and granite counter tops.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sherman Acres
100 Adela Ct
100 Adela Court, Pleasant Hill, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,594
1943 sqft
*4BR/2BA Beautiful House Located in Sherman Acres. *Close to shopping, theatre, parks, downtown Pleasant Hill. *Easy access to/from freeways. (I680-SR24-4) *1943 square feet. *light-filled spacious dining room.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
411 Saddlebrook Lane
411 Saddlebrook Lane, Pleasant Hill, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2273 sqft
BEAUTIFUL PLEASANT HILL HOME/ SOUGHT AFTER NEIGHBORHOOD/ GREAT COMMUTE - This beautiful two level home is located in a great Pleasant Hill neighborhood.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2939 Putnam Blvd
2939 Putnam Boulevard, Pleasant Hill, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
2000 sqft
House For Rent 4 Beds·2.5 Baths·2,000 Sq Ft - Property Id: 319211 Fully refurbished home few years ago, 4-bedroom 2.5 Bath house. Stainless Appliances. Energy efficient house.
Results within 1 mile of Pleasant Hill
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
38 Units Available
eaves Walnut Creek
1445 Treat Blvd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,859
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,601
971 sqft
Great location, close to Iron Horse Regional Trail, BART and 680 freeway. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, gym and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
37 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
Studio
$2,134
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
1191 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
9 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Ridge
121 Roble Rd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,401
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,187
958 sqft
Located just off I-680, close to the Diablo Foothills Park, as well as numerous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. Well-appointed studio, 1-2 bedroom units come with a washer and dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
1054 Mohr Lane
1054 Mohr Lane, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
870 sqft
Fantastic two bedroom one bath Townhouse in Concord. This two story unit has laminate flooring throughout the ground level.There is a spacious living room, dining nook and galley kitchen with access to the covered carport and laundry room.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
136 Blue Ridge Drive
136 Blue Ridge Drive, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
980 sqft
Clean 2 bedroom and one bath, upstairs unit. Lots of light in living room/dining area which include laminate flooring, sliding glass door to deck. Carpeted bedrooms with ample closet space. * Minimum one year lease at $1995.00 and $2195.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Larkey Park Area
2659 Baldwin Ln
2659 Baldwin Lane, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
750 sqft
Charming Spacious Renovated One Bedroom Apartment with new laminate flooring & paint in quiet 4-Plex Building (APARTMENT A) with Covered Parking. No Drama Here. QUIET COUNTRY FEEL CLOSE TO EVERYTHING.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Buena Vista Area
29 Waldale Court
29 Waldale Court, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1204 sqft
This is a fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath home with new carpet and paint throughout. Both bathrooms have been newly remodeled. Spacious formal living room with fire place and an additional 400 sq.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3183 Wayside Plz Apt 217
3183 Wayside Plaza, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1002 sqft
Some highlights: A charming and quiet home surrounding by trees - yet only 3-minute walk to the Pleasant Hill Bart station.
Results within 5 miles of Pleasant Hill
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,673
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
2 Units Available
Diablo View
4265 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting at the foot of Mount Diablo, this beautiful complex is near BART and the post office. Offering 1- and 2-bedroom units, the community features lush landscaping, large floor plans and more.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,147
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,331
1086 sqft
Located in Downtown Walnut Creek near Civic Park and Broadway Plaza. Interior features include kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Lounge, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
