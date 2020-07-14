Amenities
Located in the heart of Pleasant Hill, Ellinwood is a condominium-quality community offering well-appointed one-bedroom apartment homes in a serene park-like setting. Our charming community features a sparkling swimming pool and spa, renovated clubhouse, professional on-site management, laundry facilities and abundant mature landscaping throughout. Were conveniently situated adjacent to numerous shopping destinations including nearby Crescent Plaza, Sunvalley Shopping Center and Ellinwood Square located immediately next door. Downtown Walnut Creek is also just a short drive away from the property as is the Pleasant Hill BART Station.