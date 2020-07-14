All apartments in Pleasant Hill
Find more places like
Ellinwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pleasant Hill, CA
/
Ellinwood
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:54 PM

Ellinwood

400 Longbrook Way · (925) 241-4796
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pleasant Hill
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
Apartments under $2,500
See all

Location

400 Longbrook Way, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
Ellinwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 600-252 · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit 400-231 · Avail. now

$2,105

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit 700-263 · Avail. now

$2,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ellinwood.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
green community
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Located in the heart of Pleasant Hill, Ellinwood is a condominium-quality community offering well-appointed one-bedroom apartment homes in a serene park-like setting. Our charming community features a sparkling swimming pool and spa, renovated clubhouse, professional on-site management, laundry facilities and abundant mature landscaping throughout. Were conveniently situated adjacent to numerous shopping destinations including nearby Crescent Plaza, Sunvalley Shopping Center and Ellinwood Square located immediately next door. Downtown Walnut Creek is also just a short drive away from the property as is the Pleasant Hill BART Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.94
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Pets under 35 lbs are allowed. Breed Restrictions. Contact for details.
Parking Details: Assigned parking (on availability), off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Ellinwood have any available units?
Ellinwood has 6 units available starting at $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ellinwood have?
Some of Ellinwood's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ellinwood currently offering any rent specials?
Ellinwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ellinwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Ellinwood is pet friendly.
Does Ellinwood offer parking?
Yes, Ellinwood offers parking.
Does Ellinwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ellinwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ellinwood have a pool?
Yes, Ellinwood has a pool.
Does Ellinwood have accessible units?
Yes, Ellinwood has accessible units.
Does Ellinwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ellinwood has units with dishwashers.
Does Ellinwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ellinwood has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Northridge
235 Camelback Rd
Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr
Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
100 Boyd
100 Boyd Rd
Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
Sun Valley Apartment Homes
1400 Contra Costa Blvd
Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
Brookside
501 Ryan Dr
Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way
Pleasant Hill, CA 94523

Similar Pages

Pleasant Hill 1 BedroomsPleasant Hill 2 BedroomsPleasant Hill Apartments with ParkingPleasant Hill Dog Friendly ApartmentsPleasant Hill Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CABurlingame, CANewark, CAPittsburg, CALos Gatos, CAMenlo Park, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Diablo Valley CollegeCalifornia College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East BayCalifornia State University-Sacramento