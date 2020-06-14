/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:37 PM
66 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pleasant Hill, CA
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
5 Units Available
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
725 sqft
Minutes from I-680 and walking distance to the BART. Resort-style pool with clubhouse, views of Mount Diablo, and large fitness center with cardio theater. Modern architecture, trendy feel.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Gregory Gardens
19 Units Available
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,118
790 sqft
Minutes away from BART station and downtown SF as well as restaurants and shops. Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the fitness center, pool and sauna.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 12:06pm
$
11 Units Available
Sun Valley Apartment Homes
1400 Contra Costa Blvd, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
750 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light near I-680. Recently renovated with stainless steel apartments. Hardwood floors and granite counters. Tenants have access to on-site car charging station and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Brookside
501 Ryan Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
617 sqft
Great location, close to the restaurants, shopping and theaters of Walnut Creek. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool and hot tub. Units include patio or balcony, bathtub and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
8 Units Available
100 Boyd
100 Boyd Rd, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
525 sqft
The City of Pleasant Hill is a major suburb that was included on 24/7 Wall Street's list of 'America's 50 Best Cities to Live' and 100 Boyd boasts the perfect location right in the heart of downtown.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated March 5 at 12:11pm
Ellinwood
6 Units Available
Ellinwood
400 Longbrook Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
610 sqft
Located in the heart of Pleasant Hill, Ellinwood is a condominium-quality community offering well-appointed one-bedroom apartment homes in a serene park-like setting.
Results within 1 mile of Pleasant Hill
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
30 Units Available
eaves Walnut Creek
1445 Treat Blvd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,921
674 sqft
Great location, close to Iron Horse Regional Trail, BART and 680 freeway. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, gym and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
18 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,245
810 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
8 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Ridge
121 Roble Rd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
729 sqft
Located just off I-680, close to the Diablo Foothills Park, as well as numerous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. Well-appointed studio, 1-2 bedroom units come with a washer and dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Mountain View
1220 Monument Blvd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
570 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-680. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, air conditioning, and ceiling fans. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pool, and parking.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Meadow Homes
1 Unit Available
1422 Meadow Ln
1422 Meadow Ln, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
640 sqft
Mayra L Sepulveda - Agt: 925-8262541 - Gorgeous newer home built in 2018.
Results within 5 miles of Pleasant Hill
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Vista Oaks
3883 Vista Oaks Dr, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
605 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with a fireplace and hardwood floors. Cats and dogs allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Near John Muir National Historic Site. Easy access to Highway 4.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Diablo Hills
6 Units Available
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,487
730 sqft
An advanced and comfortable development, this complex offers a wide selection of unique amenities, including golf course views, open floor plans, pet-friendly amenities and covered onsite parking for both guests and residents.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
10 Units Available
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
764 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Bancroft Village
12 Units Available
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,470
743 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,824
695 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Concord
11 Units Available
Renaissance Square
1825 Galindo St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,291
796 sqft
Enjoy full-service living in a community at the heart of downtown Concord. Pool, spa, clubhouse, conference room and fitness center on site. Units contain granite counters, high ceilings and thick carpeting.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Walnut Creek
5 Units Available
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,314
690 sqft
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Muirwood Garden
620 Center Ave, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
684 sqft
Peaceful community located in the heart of Martinez just minutes from shopping, dining and theaters. Community features a heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and courtyard. Pet-friendly!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
5 Units Available
Mercer
1655 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,240
975 sqft
Within walking distance to downtown Walnut Creek. Large condo-style apartments with expansive windows and in-unit laundry. Property offers a private landscaped courtyard and a 24/7 fitness center. Multiple on-site retail and dining options.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
2 Units Available
Diablo View
4265 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
649 sqft
Sitting at the foot of Mount Diablo, this beautiful complex is near BART and the post office. Offering 1- and 2-bedroom units, the community features lush landscaping, large floor plans and more.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
12 Units Available
The Windsor
2383 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
800 sqft
Community features two roof deck lounges, landscaped grounds and easy access to Iron Horse Trail. Great location just minutes to San Francisco. Units feature granite countertops, washer and dryer, and abundant storage.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
6 Units Available
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,935
737 sqft
Newly built homes with walk-in closets, private balconies, and quartz countertops. The pet-friendly community has bike storage, a pool, and a business center for residents. Only a mile from Mount Diablo Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
17 Units Available
Oak and Iron a Walnut Creek Collection
114 Sharene Ln, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
653 sqft
SELF-GUIDED ONSITE TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
