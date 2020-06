Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking

Fair Oaks Revival is a collection of apartment and townhome style residencies that offers a combinations of historical architecture and modern finishes. The property offers historical elements seen in the preserved Victorian and Craftsman buildings. Throughout the units you will see fully renovated kitchens including stainless steel appliances and fully renovated bathrooms. The complex is gated with a landscaped courtyard in the front. You will find covered parking spaces in the rear with alleyway access. Each unit comes with washer/dryer hookups in addition to central heat and air. In the collection of 10 units, Fair Oaks Revival offers 1 bedroom/1 bathroom, 1 bedroom/1.5 bathrooms, 2 bedroom/2 bathrooms and 3 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms in addition to a single commercial space perfect for a private office.