Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage

Cozy 2bed 1.5 bath two story townhome centrally located in Pasadena. Corner unit only shares one wall in a small 10 unit community. Unit features an attached 2 car garage, front patio, window coverings, and washer and dryer hookups. Cal now to schedule your private viewing! This one will catch your heart! Contact Linda Mendoza for your private viewing @ (510) 927-6588 call or text