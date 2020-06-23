All apartments in Pasadena
595 N Los Robles Avenue
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:19 AM

595 N Los Robles Avenue

595 North Los Robles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

595 North Los Robles Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91188
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Immaculate and recently updated ground floor Studio apartment located in this highly sought after gated Mid Century building. Kitchen features beautiful granite counters, dishwasher, range/oven, large microwave and garbage disposal. Has a great storage complete and built in designer closet system. Beautiful laminate floors, recessed lighting with dimmers and newly installed double pane energy saving windows. A/C unit with remote. One assigned parking space with a storage locker and laundry roomon site. Tall landscaping and fencing enhances privacy of extensive yard. Quick access to freeway, and conveniently located to South Lake and Old Town. Don't miss this gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 595 N Los Robles Avenue have any available units?
595 N Los Robles Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 595 N Los Robles Avenue have?
Some of 595 N Los Robles Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 595 N Los Robles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
595 N Los Robles Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 595 N Los Robles Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 595 N Los Robles Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 595 N Los Robles Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 595 N Los Robles Avenue offers parking.
Does 595 N Los Robles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 595 N Los Robles Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 595 N Los Robles Avenue have a pool?
No, 595 N Los Robles Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 595 N Los Robles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 595 N Los Robles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 595 N Los Robles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 595 N Los Robles Avenue has units with dishwashers.
