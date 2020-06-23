595 N Los Robles Avenue

Amenities

Immaculate and recently updated ground floor Studio apartment located in this highly sought after gated Mid Century building. Kitchen features beautiful granite counters, dishwasher, range/oven, large microwave and garbage disposal. Has a great storage complete and built in designer closet system. Beautiful laminate floors, recessed lighting with dimmers and newly installed double pane energy saving windows. A/C unit with remote. One assigned parking space with a storage locker and laundry roomon site. Tall landscaping and fencing enhances privacy of extensive yard. Quick access to freeway, and conveniently located to South Lake and Old Town. Don't miss this gem!