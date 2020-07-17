All apartments in Pasadena
497 E California Boulevard
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

497 E California Boulevard

497 East California Boulevard · (310) 378-9494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

497 East California Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$2,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
Park California’ is an upscale gated condominium complex designed around a large resort-like courtyard, beautifully landscaped with a pool and spa, gym/Ex room, club house and sauna. Prime Pasadena location close to San Marino Border. Situated on a tree-lined street close to Old Town, South Lake and Paseo shopping districts, restaurants and theaters. Easy access to Metro Gold Line, Cal Tech, 134/210 & 110 freeways. Minutes from downtown L.A. Elevator access to and from the garage, office, mailbox, and courtyard. The unit is single-level with a bright & open floor plan with wonderful high ceilings. It features two master bedrooms, a compact, efficiently designed modern kitchen with granite counters and a dining area with dry bar. The living room with fireplace opens to a private balcony. Other amenities include an in-unit washer and dryer closet and 2 assigned side by side parking spaces with a storage unit.Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 497 E California Boulevard have any available units?
497 E California Boulevard has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 497 E California Boulevard have?
Some of 497 E California Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 497 E California Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
497 E California Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 497 E California Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 497 E California Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 497 E California Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 497 E California Boulevard offers parking.
Does 497 E California Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 497 E California Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 497 E California Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 497 E California Boulevard has a pool.
Does 497 E California Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 497 E California Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 497 E California Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 497 E California Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
