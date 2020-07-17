497 E California Boulevard

Amenities

Park California’ is an upscale gated condominium complex designed around a large resort-like courtyard, beautifully landscaped with a pool and spa, gym/Ex room, club house and sauna. Prime Pasadena location close to San Marino Border. Situated on a tree-lined street close to Old Town, South Lake and Paseo shopping districts, restaurants and theaters. Easy access to Metro Gold Line, Cal Tech, 134/210 & 110 freeways. Minutes from downtown L.A. Elevator access to and from the garage, office, mailbox, and courtyard. The unit is single-level with a bright & open floor plan with wonderful high ceilings. It features two master bedrooms, a compact, efficiently designed modern kitchen with granite counters and a dining area with dry bar. The living room with fireplace opens to a private balcony. Other amenities include an in-unit washer and dryer closet and 2 assigned side by side parking spaces with a storage unit.Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included.