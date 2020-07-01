All apartments in Pasadena
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
393 Adena St APT 1
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

393 Adena St APT 1

393 Adena St · No Longer Available
Location

393 Adena St, Pasadena, CA 91104
Garfield Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
GORGEOUS GORGEOUS 1B1B PASADENA!! EMAIL WIL GOFAST - Property Id: 242862

WILL GO FAST
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS UNIT

By appointment
MOVE IN READY BY APRIL 1ST 2020

NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND
NO PETS ANIMALS OF ANY KIND ALLOWED AT ANY TIME

Gorgeous lightwood Laminated Hardwood Floors through out entire unit
Open Space Kitchen with Lots of Kitchen cabinets

New Stove, Microwave & refrigerator
Dual Pane windows throughout entire unit
Large 1 bedroom
Large Brand New Closets custom made, All closets have light fixture and are subdivided for maximum space. No more boxes to store your personal things
Hallway walkin closets
Wall Heater
ACs in room including living room
Upgraded brand new bathroom, top of the line with soap and shampoo window holder

1 PARKING SPACE
NEIGHBORHOOD ARE REALLY QUIET AND WE ARE LOOKING FOR THE SAME

AVAILABLE BICYCLE PARKING AREA -

5 MIN FROM HWYS 210, 110, 134
10 MIN TO SHOPPING CENTERS
NEAR BY ELEMENTARY, JUNIOR HIGH AND HIGH SCHOOLS

DO NOT ENTER THE PREMISES
NO BROKER OR REALTOR SOLICITATIONS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242862
Property Id 242862

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5636126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 393 Adena St APT 1 have any available units?
393 Adena St APT 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 393 Adena St APT 1 have?
Some of 393 Adena St APT 1's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 393 Adena St APT 1 currently offering any rent specials?
393 Adena St APT 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 393 Adena St APT 1 pet-friendly?
No, 393 Adena St APT 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 393 Adena St APT 1 offer parking?
Yes, 393 Adena St APT 1 offers parking.
Does 393 Adena St APT 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 393 Adena St APT 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 393 Adena St APT 1 have a pool?
No, 393 Adena St APT 1 does not have a pool.
Does 393 Adena St APT 1 have accessible units?
No, 393 Adena St APT 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 393 Adena St APT 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 393 Adena St APT 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

