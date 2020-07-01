393 Adena St APT 1

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal parking recently renovated walk in closets some paid utils

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

GORGEOUS GORGEOUS 1B1B PASADENA!! EMAIL WIL GOFAST - Property Id: 242862



WILL GO FAST

ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS UNIT



By appointment

MOVE IN READY BY APRIL 1ST 2020



NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND

NO PETS ANIMALS OF ANY KIND ALLOWED AT ANY TIME



Gorgeous lightwood Laminated Hardwood Floors through out entire unit

Open Space Kitchen with Lots of Kitchen cabinets



New Stove, Microwave & refrigerator

Dual Pane windows throughout entire unit

Large 1 bedroom

Large Brand New Closets custom made, All closets have light fixture and are subdivided for maximum space. No more boxes to store your personal things

Hallway walkin closets

Wall Heater

ACs in room including living room

Upgraded brand new bathroom, top of the line with soap and shampoo window holder



1 PARKING SPACE

NEIGHBORHOOD ARE REALLY QUIET AND WE ARE LOOKING FOR THE SAME



AVAILABLE BICYCLE PARKING AREA -



5 MIN FROM HWYS 210, 110, 134

10 MIN TO SHOPPING CENTERS

NEAR BY ELEMENTARY, JUNIOR HIGH AND HIGH SCHOOLS



DO NOT ENTER THE PREMISES

NO BROKER OR REALTOR SOLICITATIONS

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242862

Property Id 242862



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5636126)