Last updated July 6 2019 at 5:24 AM

360 Cherry Drive

Location

360 Cherry Drive, Pasadena, CA 91105
Annandale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome home to this tranquil 2 bed, 2 bath Mid-Century home in the beautiful San Rafael Hills neighborhood of Pasadena! Upon entering, one will appreciate the picturesque & wrap-around windows giving an enchanting view of the surrounding hills & trees. The living room, with gas fireplace, as well as the adjacent dining area are bathed in sunshine, which gleams off the hardwood floors. The bright & cheery eat-in kitchen boasts white tiled countertops, Frigidaire dishwasher, stove & oven, & a refrigerator. The built-in breakfast nook is a lovely place to start the day while taking in the view from the picture window. Next to the kitchen is a separate laundry room & a three-quarter bath. At the rear of the home is a distinctive den, with brick fireplace, wood beamed ceiling & wainscoting. Both beds feature hardwood floors, large closets with storage drawers, as well as large windows, basking the rooms in sun. An additional full bathroom with tub & separate shower stall can make gettingready a breeze. Enjoy the outdoors from the patio, or the private backyard surrounded by trees & foliage. A 2 car garage & central HVAC round out the list of amenities in this well-kept home. Don't miss your chance to create the life you desire in this San Rafael Hills gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Cherry Drive have any available units?
360 Cherry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 Cherry Drive have?
Some of 360 Cherry Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 Cherry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
360 Cherry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Cherry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 360 Cherry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 360 Cherry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 360 Cherry Drive offers parking.
Does 360 Cherry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 Cherry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Cherry Drive have a pool?
No, 360 Cherry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 360 Cherry Drive have accessible units?
No, 360 Cherry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Cherry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 Cherry Drive has units with dishwashers.
