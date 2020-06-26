360 Cherry Drive

Amenities

Welcome home to this tranquil 2 bed, 2 bath Mid-Century home in the beautiful San Rafael Hills neighborhood of Pasadena! Upon entering, one will appreciate the picturesque & wrap-around windows giving an enchanting view of the surrounding hills & trees. The living room, with gas fireplace, as well as the adjacent dining area are bathed in sunshine, which gleams off the hardwood floors. The bright & cheery eat-in kitchen boasts white tiled countertops, Frigidaire dishwasher, stove & oven, & a refrigerator. The built-in breakfast nook is a lovely place to start the day while taking in the view from the picture window. Next to the kitchen is a separate laundry room & a three-quarter bath. At the rear of the home is a distinctive den, with brick fireplace, wood beamed ceiling & wainscoting. Both beds feature hardwood floors, large closets with storage drawers, as well as large windows, basking the rooms in sun. An additional full bathroom with tub & separate shower stall can make gettingready a breeze. Enjoy the outdoors from the patio, or the private backyard surrounded by trees & foliage. A 2 car garage & central HVAC round out the list of amenities in this well-kept home. Don't miss your chance to create the life you desire in this San Rafael Hills gem!