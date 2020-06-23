300 El Molino Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna

TOP FLOOR UNIT � Playhouse District - rare 3-bedroom, 2 full bath condo w/ balcony overlooking courtyard, pool and spa. This attractive, open concept condo offers 9ft ceilings with crown moldings throughout, custom painted pristine walls, modern kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless-steel appliances. Enclosed stacked washer and dryer are conveniently located in kitchen. One master suite and two bedrooms with ceiling fans and custom walk-in closets. New carpeting throughout, top grade vinyl floors kitchen and baths. The living room features a gas log fireplace and access to covered balcony. Two subterranean side-by-side parking spaces. HOA Community offers pool, jacuzzi, barbecue area, sauna and workout room. Local land mark district Pasadena Playhouse, with shopping and restaurants. Close to Paseo Colorado, Old Pasadena, Gold Line and 210 freeway. Now available. A 30% rent to income ratio utilized for income or equivalent assets qualification. To qualify for a $2,850 monthly rent a $9,500 verifiable gross stated monthly income required or equivalent assets. Clean credit required. No Pets. For applications go to www.kevingardner.com. Minimum 1-year lease. All proposed occupants over 18 years of age must submit an application and credit report. $37.50 application fee per applicant.