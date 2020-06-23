All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

300 El Molino Ave

300 El Molino Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

300 El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
TOP FLOOR UNIT &#65533; Playhouse District - rare 3-bedroom, 2 full bath condo w/ balcony overlooking courtyard, pool and spa. This attractive, open concept condo offers 9ft ceilings with crown moldings throughout, custom painted pristine walls, modern kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless-steel appliances. Enclosed stacked washer and dryer are conveniently located in kitchen. One master suite and two bedrooms with ceiling fans and custom walk-in closets. New carpeting throughout, top grade vinyl floors kitchen and baths. The living room features a gas log fireplace and access to covered balcony. Two subterranean side-by-side parking spaces. HOA Community offers pool, jacuzzi, barbecue area, sauna and workout room. Local land mark district Pasadena Playhouse, with shopping and restaurants. Close to Paseo Colorado, Old Pasadena, Gold Line and 210 freeway. Now available. A 30% rent to income ratio utilized for income or equivalent assets qualification. To qualify for a $2,850 monthly rent a $9,500 verifiable gross stated monthly income required or equivalent assets. Clean credit required. No Pets. For applications go to www.kevingardner.com. Minimum 1-year lease. All proposed occupants over 18 years of age must submit an application and credit report. $37.50 application fee per applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 El Molino Ave have any available units?
300 El Molino Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 El Molino Ave have?
Some of 300 El Molino Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 El Molino Ave currently offering any rent specials?
300 El Molino Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 El Molino Ave pet-friendly?
No, 300 El Molino Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 300 El Molino Ave offer parking?
Yes, 300 El Molino Ave offers parking.
Does 300 El Molino Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 El Molino Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 El Molino Ave have a pool?
Yes, 300 El Molino Ave has a pool.
Does 300 El Molino Ave have accessible units?
No, 300 El Molino Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 300 El Molino Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 El Molino Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
