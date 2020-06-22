All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like
191 Fillmore Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
191 Fillmore Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

191 Fillmore Street

191 Fillmore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

191 Fillmore Street, Pasadena, CA 91106
Raymond Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a downstairs very large one bedroom apartment in a 4 unit building. Laminate floors. Granite counters. Blinds, ac unit, stove/oven/range, comes with washer/dryer stack unit. Also comes with a one car garage. This building is one block away from the Fillmore Metro Train Station.
This apartment is for a one year lease.
No Pets allowed.

Two ways to view:

1.
Go to the unit front door with a smart phone in hand.
You can enter the apartment with the Rently.com Lock box:
call or text 888-883-1193 with code 1300633
Rently.com will then send you a text message.
From the Rently.com text message, sign up with Rently.com
After you sign up, they will give you the code for their lock box which is on the the rail to the right of the front door. The key to the apartment is inside.
There is a one time $1.00 charge to your credit card, and the charge will be removed in four days. It is totally free to view the apartment using the Rently.com lock box.
Self showing times are every day of the week, 7am to 7pm.
Thank you!

2.
To see this home, please come to our office to check out a key.

We are Cornerstone Real Estate Management, Inc.

Our office is open Monday thru Saturday.
Monday and Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9am to 5pm
Saturday 10-3
We are closed on Sundays and major holidays

Our address is 540 El Dorado St, Suite 101, Pasadena, CA 91101

Our office phone number is 626-577-3060.

Here's our website where you can see all our available units:
http://www.managedbycornerstone.com
We typically have photos and video tours of each of the vacancies right here at our website.

Thanks,

Roger Bignell
for Cornerstone R/E Management, Inc.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Brookmore Apartments
189 N Marengo Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St
Pasadena, CA 91106
Monarch Terrace
171 North Wilson Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91106
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91101
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St
Pasadena, CA 91103
City Place
801 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 191 Fillmore Street have any available units?
191 Fillmore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 191 Fillmore Street have?
Some of 191 Fillmore Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 191 Fillmore Street currently offering any rent specials?
191 Fillmore Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 Fillmore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 191 Fillmore Street is pet friendly.
Does 191 Fillmore Street offer parking?
Yes, 191 Fillmore Street does offer parking.
Does 191 Fillmore Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 191 Fillmore Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 Fillmore Street have a pool?
No, 191 Fillmore Street does not have a pool.
Does 191 Fillmore Street have accessible units?
No, 191 Fillmore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 191 Fillmore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 191 Fillmore Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 BedroomsPasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly PlacesPasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth LakeThe Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegePasadena City CollegeFuller Theological SeminaryCalifornia State University-Fullerton