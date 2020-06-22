191 Fillmore Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage air conditioning range

This is a downstairs very large one bedroom apartment in a 4 unit building. Laminate floors. Granite counters. Blinds, ac unit, stove/oven/range, comes with washer/dryer stack unit. Also comes with a one car garage. This building is one block away from the Fillmore Metro Train Station.

This apartment is for a one year lease.

No Pets allowed.



Two ways to view:



1.

Go to the unit front door with a smart phone in hand.

You can enter the apartment with the Rently.com Lock box:

call or text 888-883-1193 with code 1300633

Rently.com will then send you a text message.

From the Rently.com text message, sign up with Rently.com

After you sign up, they will give you the code for their lock box which is on the the rail to the right of the front door. The key to the apartment is inside.

There is a one time $1.00 charge to your credit card, and the charge will be removed in four days. It is totally free to view the apartment using the Rently.com lock box.

Self showing times are every day of the week, 7am to 7pm.

Thank you!



2.

To see this home, please come to our office to check out a key.



We are Cornerstone Real Estate Management, Inc.



Our office is open Monday thru Saturday.

Monday and Wednesday 9am to 6pm

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9am to 5pm

Saturday 10-3

We are closed on Sundays and major holidays



Our address is 540 El Dorado St, Suite 101, Pasadena, CA 91101



Our office phone number is 626-577-3060.



Here's our website where you can see all our available units:

http://www.managedbycornerstone.com

We typically have photos and video tours of each of the vacancies right here at our website.



Thanks,



Roger Bignell

for Cornerstone R/E Management, Inc.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.