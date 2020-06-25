All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 162 Clearmont St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
162 Clearmont St
Last updated May 25 2019 at 8:53 AM

162 Clearmont St

162 E Claremont St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

162 E Claremont St, Pasadena, CA 91103

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7. bedroom - 2 kitchen, .
Prime Pasadena, please see below Showing instruction, Do not accept section 8. The Rent price is special promotion , call today and take advantage of a low rent price .. This two stories House has 2 kitchen, 6 bedrooms+ 3 baths with tub with a privet porch and Large living room, dining room, family room, large indoor laundry room, walking closet, play room/ office area, nice size kitchen and a privet fenced yard with small back yard. New carpet and vinyl floor and new paint in and out. Brand new wall unit air condition and heat. Plenty Street parking as well driveway parking, all pets are accepted any size OK, 1-year minimum lease... Hardwood floor only in one master bed room. Location about 39 mints to downtown LA. Roommates welcome. What is written above is what you get.

Showing instruction:
1. Owner prefer to show the house to all applicants (above 18 years of age) ones.
2. Please do not park your car on the driveway
3. Drive by 1st and call when you at the property.

Please read below before calling:
1. Utilities (water. gas. trash, power, sewer) and parking are not included the rent price.
2. $2300 Security deposit is minimum subject to application review.
3. No refrigerator, no garage
4. Application fee is not refundable at any time no refund.
Qualification: must have clean background

no hables espanol, English only. Please call our office direct line phone - NO text - hours to call are 10AM-7:00PM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 Clearmont St have any available units?
162 Clearmont St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 162 Clearmont St have?
Some of 162 Clearmont St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 Clearmont St currently offering any rent specials?
162 Clearmont St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 Clearmont St pet-friendly?
Yes, 162 Clearmont St is pet friendly.
Does 162 Clearmont St offer parking?
Yes, 162 Clearmont St offers parking.
Does 162 Clearmont St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 162 Clearmont St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 Clearmont St have a pool?
No, 162 Clearmont St does not have a pool.
Does 162 Clearmont St have accessible units?
No, 162 Clearmont St does not have accessible units.
Does 162 Clearmont St have units with dishwashers?
No, 162 Clearmont St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avila
75 W Walnut
Pasadena, CA 91103
La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91104
Oakland Summit
650 North Oakland Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Monarch Terrace
171 North Wilson Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91106
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91101
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91107
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave
Pasadena, CA 91106

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton