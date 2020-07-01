Rent Calculator
Home
/
Paramount, CA
/
15142 Georgia Avenue
Last updated April 18 2020 at 7:15 AM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15142 Georgia Avenue
15142 Georgia Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
15142 Georgia Avenue, Paramount, CA 90723
Paramount
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super Clean Home In A Great Area Of Paramount. Large Family Room. Double-detached Garage. Walking Distance To Lincoln Elementary School and Paramount High School.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15142 Georgia Avenue have any available units?
15142 Georgia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Paramount, CA
.
How much is rent in Paramount, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Paramount Rent Report
.
Is 15142 Georgia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15142 Georgia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15142 Georgia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15142 Georgia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Paramount
.
Does 15142 Georgia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15142 Georgia Avenue offers parking.
Does 15142 Georgia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15142 Georgia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15142 Georgia Avenue have a pool?
No, 15142 Georgia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15142 Georgia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15142 Georgia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15142 Georgia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15142 Georgia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15142 Georgia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15142 Georgia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
