Apartment List
/
CA
/
paramount
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 AM

161 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Paramount, CA

Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
12 Units Available
Paramount
The Enclave
13801 Paramount Blvd, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1035 sqft
In-ground pool and hot tub surrounded by a large sundeck. Air conditioning, bathtub, ceiling fans and kitchen appliances. Carpet and hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Internet cafe, clubhouse, playground and 24-hour gym.
Results within 1 mile of Paramount
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
4 Units Available
Downey
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Compton
4507 E PIXLEY ST
4507 East Pixley Street, East Rancho Dominguez, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1150 sqft
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME COMPLETELY UPDATED AND READY FOR YOU! ASK US ABOUT OUR MOVE IN SPECIAL - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has everything you need, new laminate flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets, new windows, new granite kitchen counter
Results within 5 miles of Paramount
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
32 Units Available
Downey
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,638
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,264
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
6 Units Available
Norwalk
Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Neatly organized kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Extra storage space, patio/balcony and carpet flooring. Carport, on-site laundry facilities, parking, coffee bar and large swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
Artesia
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
$1,395
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Los Arboles Apartments in Artesia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
6 Units Available
Artesia
eaves Cerritos
11421 186th St, Artesia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,746
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
861 sqft
Located near I-605 near the Cerritos Center for the Arts and Los Cerritos shopping center, these one- and two-bedroom apartments all feature fireplaces, patio/balconies and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Dairy
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Fantastic two bedroom in Long Beach. Apartment has been newly painted with two-tone paint and hardwood floors in the living room, carpet in the bedroom. Features good size kitchen with lots of cabinet space.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
South of Conant
3502 Montair Ave
3502 Montair Avenue, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,295
2190 sqft
Beautiful, spacious 4bedroom, 3bath home in a highly desired area of Long Beach. - This spacious, newly remodeled 4bedroom, 3bath home is located in a highly desired area of Long Beach.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pico Rivera
9245 Sunglow St.
9245 Sunglow Street, Pico Rivera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1879 sqft
Single Family Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! - Single Family Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This property was built in 1955 and is 1,879 sqft. Nearby schools include Lawrence T.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cudahy
5046 1/2 Liveoak street ,
5046 1/2 Live Oak St, Cudahy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
850 sqft
Two bedroom cottage type house - Property Id: 239506 Freshly painted, beautiful wood look floors thru out the house, washer dryer hook up, two covered carports ,window blinds, A minimum FICO score of 650 No evictions.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Carson
2642 E. Adams
2642 East Adams Street, Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1415 sqft
WELCOME HOME!! Charming 2 bed / 1 bath in Carson!! Driveway parking included. Laundry room with Washer / Dryer included free of charge.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lindbergh
1064 E Market St
1064 Market Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
895 sqft
Available 08/01/20 CENTRAL A/C & PARKING IN LOVELY RENOVATED UNITS! - Property Id: 314257 Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties Now Showing our Floor Model! Renovated 2 bed, 1 bath with Central A/C and Parking: $1,850/month.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lindbergh
1074 E Market Street
1074 Market Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
Available 07/20/20 1074 E Market Street, Long Beach CA - Property Id: 313904 Now showing our floor model.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15922 Bullis Rd
15922 South Bullis Road, East Rancho Dominguez, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath .

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
1492 W 153rd Street - #A
1492 West 153rd Street, Compton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1440 sqft
This is a newly renovated two story home only shares one wall with the other unit. It features ceramic tiles on the first floor with a bedroom and full bathroom on the first floor. All bedrooms and kitchen are spacious.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1339 1/2 E. Schinner St.
1339 1/2 E Schinner St, Compton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
640 sqft
1339 1/2 E. Schinner St. Available 04/10/20 Lovely 1 Bedroom Detached Rear House with Private 2 Car Garage! - This unique property is located in a wonderful Compton neighborhood, and is tucked away in the rear of a well-maintained main house.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Artesia
17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D
17910 Jersey Avenue, Artesia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1488 sqft
Beautiful New Construction Property!!!!! - Newer construction built in 2017. Small and quaint 6 property community. Ready for immediate move-in . The high end amenities are worth noting.

1 of 31

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Park
4502 Petaluma Ave.
4502 Petaluma Avenue, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1138 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Lakewood! - Come and see this lovely 3 bedroom home in Lakewood! First thing youll notice upon entry is the natural light from the large bay window, fresh new paint, and new vinyl plank flooring.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
South of Conant
5529 E. Peabody St.
5529 Peabody Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
917 sqft
Charming Home South of Conant - Charming home in a residential neighborhood of Long Beach featuring 2 bed rooms, 1 bath, hardwood floors in living room and dining room, carpet in both bedrooms, ceiling fans, newer windows, new roof, large enclosed

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Dairy
19 E Ellis Street
19 East Ellis Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,225
700 sqft
Spacious Studio House: Stand Alone with parking - Property Id: 37922 BEST AND QUICKEST way to reach me is via text message: 424-232-3539 TEXTS ARE GREATLY APPRECIATED. Spacious Stand alone Studio House. Closer to a 1 bedroom then a studio.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
California Heights
3767 Walnut Avenue 1
3767 Walnut Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,750
600 sqft
Studio Guest house with a Loft - Property Id: 318735 Studio Guest Back house with a Loft Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/318735 Property Id 318735 (RLNE5926460)
Results within 10 miles of Paramount
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
127 Units Available
Carson
Union South Bay
615 E Carson St, Carson, CA
Studio
$2,095
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1181 sqft
Union South Bay’s chic design and creatively inspired amenities combine the best of city and beach living.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
55 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,203
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,231
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,988
1096 sqft
It’s time to start living well and feeling good at The Crest; as you deserve! Living at The Crest you can relax in the sunshine and ocean breezes from your oversized patio or if it’s fun you are seeking you can step right outside the building and

July 2020 Paramount Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Paramount Rent Report. Paramount rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Paramount rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Paramount Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Paramount Rent Report. Paramount rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Paramount rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Paramount rents increased over the past month

Paramount rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Paramount stand at $1,473 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,893 for a two-bedroom. Paramount's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Paramount, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 5 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,714; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Paramount

    As rents have increased slightly in Paramount, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Paramount is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Paramount's median two-bedroom rent of $1,893 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Paramount's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Paramount than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Paramount is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Paramount 1 BedroomsParamount 2 BedroomsParamount 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsParamount 3 BedroomsParamount Apartments under $1,400
    Paramount Apartments with BalconyParamount Apartments with GarageParamount Apartments with GymParamount Apartments with Hardwood FloorsParamount Apartments with Parking
    Paramount Apartments with PoolParamount Apartments with Washer-DryerParamount Dog Friendly ApartmentsParamount Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
    Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CA
    Rancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
    California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
    University of California-Los Angeles