Apartment List
/
CA
/
paramount
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM

132 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Paramount, CA

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Paramount
1 Unit Available
15396 El Camino Avenue
15396 El Camino Avenue, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
150 sqft
GREAT LOCATION FOR RENT JUST PAINTED READY TO MOVE IN WITH PRIVATE BATHROOM HURRY GOING TO RENT FAST. QUIET HOME PLEANTY OF PARKING VERY COMFORTABLE...
Results within 1 mile of Paramount
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
Downey
5 Units Available
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
567 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Tree in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
Downey
4 Units Available
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
Downey
4 Units Available
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
666 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bellflower
1 Unit Available
9040 Ramona St
9040 Ramona Street, Bellflower, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
768 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 296013 Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment located in Bellflower near 91 freeway, markets, shopping centers & schools Ceiling fans, granite countertops, has heater, microwave & stove included.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bellflower
1 Unit Available
9146 Somerset
9146 Somerset Boulevard, Bellflower, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Available 06/20/20 Beautiful Green Views - Property Id: 54698 Call562-219-5924 *Looking for a large 1 bedroom and 1 bath *Well Vista Verde Apartments would be the perfect home for you.
Results within 5 miles of Paramount
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Artesia
1 Unit Available
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
700 sqft
- (RLNE1991360)
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Artesia
9 Units Available
eaves Cerritos
11421 186th St, Artesia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,637
627 sqft
Located near I-605 near the Cerritos Center for the Arts and Los Cerritos shopping center, these one- and two-bedroom apartments all feature fireplaces, patio/balconies and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downey
26 Units Available
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,611
720 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
Downey
1 Unit Available
Downey Village
11628 N Bellflower Blvd, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
560 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Downey Village in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
Downey
2 Units Available
Woodruff Village Apartment Homes
13210 Woodruff Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodruff Village Apartment Homes in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Downey
2 Units Available
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
577 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonewood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
California Heights
1 Unit Available
3565 Cherry Ave
3565 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
600 sqft
California Heights Duplex Apartment - Located in California Heights, this spotless single level duplex unit is a real gem. With 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, this property boasts approximately 600 square feet of living space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
California Heights
1 Unit Available
3565 Linden Avenue Unit 135
3565 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
660 sqft
JUST RENOVATED!!! EVERYTHING NEW! LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! - Updated with designer finishes that includes; granite countertops, modern galley style kitchen with gray cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Addams
1 Unit Available
5230 Long Beach Blvd. 9 Lower
5230 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
600 sqft
Extra Large one Bedroom - Property Id: 25776 Extra Large one Bedroom Unit Call my Manager Juan at 562 208-2180 1 Bed /1 Bath Available - Our unit features...

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Cudahy
1 Unit Available
4381 Clara St
4381 Clara Street, Cudahy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Close to Schools and transportation very clean quiet neighborhood (RLNE5745784)

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Paramount and South
1 Unit Available
5500 Ackerfield #312
5500 Ackerfield Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
639 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom/1 Bath CONDO in Long Beach! - Lovely downstairs 1 Bedroom/1 Bath CONDO minutes from Davenport Park and nearby the Lakewood Mall. Unit features a SEPARATE dining room with a ceiling fan.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
810 W 137th St
810 West 137th Street, Compton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
***NOW RENTING 1BR unit.*** Welcome to Compton is one of the oldest cities in southern Los Angeles County, California. Situated south of downtown Los Angeles. It is known as the "Hub City" due to its geographic centrality in Los Angeles County.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Bixby Knolls
1 Unit Available
4568 N. Banner Drive - 3
4568 North Banner Drive, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
520 sqft
Property Address: 4568 N Banner Dr, #3, Long Beach, CA 90807 For Questions or Showing Times text Ramona at 562-388-3347 or email ramona @ entouragepm.com Bright and airy apartment, located on a beautiful tree-lined street.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Bixby Knolls
1 Unit Available
4477 North Banner Drive - 4
4477 North Banner Drive, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
647 sqft
Property Address: 4477 North Banner Drive, #4, Long Beach, CA 90807 For Questions or Showing Times text Ramona Ramona @ entouragepm.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Dairy
1 Unit Available
488 E Louise Street
488 East Louise Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
600 sqft
Nice 1bed/1bath upstairs apartment with 1-car parking space in the City of Long Beach. Large living room area. Kitchen comes with stove, oven, and plenty of cabinets. ***Refrigerator was left by previous tenant.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Downey
1 Unit Available
8012 Duesler Lane
8012 Duesler Lane, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
4564 sqft
Great property in a great location. Close to the Downey Landing.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1339 1/2 E. Schinner St.
1339 1/2 E Schinner St, Compton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
640 sqft
1339 1/2 E. Schinner St. Available 04/10/20 Lovely 1 Bedroom Detached Rear House with Private 2 Car Garage! - This unique property is located in a wonderful Compton neighborhood, and is tucked away in the rear of a well-maintained main house.
Results within 10 miles of Paramount
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Long Beach
72 Units Available
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,431
720 sqft
It’s time to start living well and feeling good at The Crest; as you deserve! Living at The Crest you can relax in the sunshine and ocean breezes from your oversized patio or if it’s fun you are seeking you can step right outside the building and

June 2020 Paramount Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Paramount Rent Report. Paramount rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Paramount rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Paramount Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Paramount Rent Report. Paramount rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Paramount rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Paramount rents declined moderately over the past month

Paramount rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Paramount stand at $1,472 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,892 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Paramount's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Paramount, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Paramount

    As rents have increased slightly in Paramount, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Paramount is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Paramount's median two-bedroom rent of $1,892 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Paramount.
    • While Paramount's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Paramount than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Paramount is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Paramount 1 BedroomsParamount 2 BedroomsParamount 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsParamount 3 Bedrooms
    Paramount Apartments with BalconyParamount Apartments with GarageParamount Apartments with GymParamount Apartments with Hardwood Floors
    Paramount Apartments with ParkingParamount Apartments with PoolParamount Dog Friendly ApartmentsParamount Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
    Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CA
    Rancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
    California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
    University of California-Los Angeles