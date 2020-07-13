32 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in Paramount, CA

Apartment List
1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Paramount
15396 El Camino Avenue
15396 El Camino Avenue, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
150 sqft
GREAT LOCATION FOR RENT JUST PAINTED READY TO MOVE IN WITH PRIVATE BATHROOM HURRY GOING TO RENT FAST. QUIET HOME PLEANTY OF PARKING VERY COMFORTABLE...
Results within 1 mile of Paramount

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Lynwood
11600 Atlantic Avenue
11600 Atlantic Avenue, Lynwood, CA
Studio
$1,350
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11600 Atlantic Avenue in Lynwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Paramount
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
6 Units Available
Artesia
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
$1,395
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Los Arboles Apartments in Artesia. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Cudahy
4381 Clara St
4381 Clara Street, Cudahy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Close to Schools and transportation very clean quiet neighborhood (RLNE5745784)

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
810 W 137th St
810 West 137th Street, Compton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***NOW RENTING 1BR unit.*** Welcome to Compton is one of the oldest cities in southern Los Angeles County, California. Situated south of downtown Los Angeles. It is known as the "Hub City" due to its geographic centrality in Los Angeles County.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Dairy
488 E Louise Street
488 East Louise Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1bed/1bath upstairs apartment with 1-car parking space in the City of Long Beach. Large living room area. Kitchen comes with stove, oven, and plenty of cabinets. ***Refrigerator was left by previous tenant.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1339 1/2 E. Schinner St.
1339 1/2 E Schinner St, Compton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
640 sqft
1339 1/2 E. Schinner St. Available 04/10/20 Lovely 1 Bedroom Detached Rear House with Private 2 Car Garage! - This unique property is located in a wonderful Compton neighborhood, and is tucked away in the rear of a well-maintained main house.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Dairy
19 E Ellis Street
19 East Ellis Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,225
700 sqft
Spacious Studio House: Stand Alone with parking - Property Id: 37922 BEST AND QUICKEST way to reach me is via text message: 424-232-3539 TEXTS ARE GREATLY APPRECIATED. Spacious Stand alone Studio House. Closer to a 1 bedroom then a studio.
Results within 10 miles of Paramount
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
3 Units Available
Imperial Estates West
Barcelona
11555 216th St, Lakewood, CA
Studio
$1,375
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barcelona in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated April 7 at 08:11pm
4 Units Available
Bixby Park
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Great location. Well maintained property in Long Beach, CA, located just a few blocks away from Broadway, the beach, 4th Street, and more. Stove and refrigerator included. Shared laundry in building.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
1 Unit Available
Alondra Park
3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue, Gardena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,292
735 sqft
At 3249 Marine Ave, you've discovered your new home. These apartments are located in the 90249 area of Gardena. The community staff is ready and waiting to help you find your perfect home. Drop by 3249 Marine Ave today.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
1 Unit Available
El Rancho
Town Center
7466 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
Studio
$1,195
Rosemead Place has studio apartments for rent in Pico Rivera, CA. Centrally located with easy access to the 60, 5 and 605 freeways makes this an ideal place to call home.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Bryant School
1317 Termino Ave
1317 Termino Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,250
300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Studio Apt. East Long Beach - Property Id: 224287 Beautiful studio apartment located at East Long Beach. Quiet and serene.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Saint Mary
744 Pine Ave 10
744 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,195
1 Bedroom
Ask
Remodeled Studio Next To The Beach! - Property Id: 309383 744 PINE AVE, PRIME LONG BEACH STUDIO IN HISTORIC VINTAGE BUILDING WITH GATED ACCESS ON PINE AVENUE NEAR 6TH STREET. WALK TO OCEAN, AQUARIUM, DOWNTOWN RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING....

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Willmore City
912-922 Cedar Ave.
912 Cedar Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Available 07/20/20 Stunning 1Bd/1Ba Apartment in Long Beach - Property Id: 216870 The Irene and Barbara Apts located at 912 & 922 Cedar avenue Long Beach CA 90813 was built in 1963 and features a courtyard with "2" two-story buildings, an onsite

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Long Beach
617 CEDAR AVE #14
617 Cedar Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,175
617 CEDAR AVE #14 Available 08/01/20 CONDO STUDIO 617 CEDAR AVENUE #14 - UPCOMING UNIT IS OCCUPIED TENANT TO MOVE OUT JULY 31ST 2020 CROSS STREETS CEDAR AND 6TH THIS UNIT IS LOCATED IN THE PALM GARDENS HOA IN THE HEART OF EXCITING DOWN TOWN LONG

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Park Estates
5585 PACIFIC COAST HWY #368
5585 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5585 PACIFIC COAST HWY #368 Available 07/15/20 UPGRADED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO - Upgraded 1 bedroom 1 bath condo with Granite Kitchen and Bar Top. The new laminate wood flooring throughout gives this home a nice clean look.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Florence-Graham
1241 1/4 E 64th St
1241 1/4 E 64th St, Florence-Graham, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
**Mini Open House Sat 23rd from 9am to 10am** **Se mostrara el apartamento este sabado 23 de 9am a 10am** Completely remodeled small unit available now 1Bed +1Bath near Central and Gage Ave in Los Angeles. Unit comes with stove and fridge.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Washington School
1643 Locust Ave
1643 Locust Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,250
Affordable & Spacious Apartment Available NOW - Property Id: 217251 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Long Beach
455 E Ocean Boulevard
455 E Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,399
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Welcome to the Cooper Arms, a wonderful Art Deco historical building! This building contains details not found in modern construction including a top floor solarium and a towering grand entrance lobby filled with windowed archways.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Harbor Gateway South
1520 W Carson St
1520 West Carson Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,375
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine coming home to a retreat that combines comfort with the convenience of city living. Take in the immaculate landscaping as you stroll through the spacious courtyard and enjoy the light reflecting off the sparkling pool.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Boyle Heights
512 South Saint Louis Street
512 South Saint Louis Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$700
180 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
READ FULL DESCRIPTION: Large Private Bedrooms fully remodeled and shared bathrooms, ready for immediate move-in! Large two-story house with 10 total bedrooms, 5 are available.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Central Long Beach
2024 Lemon Avenue - A
2024 Lemon Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
575 sqft
Recently renovated studio apartment for rent in Long Beach. This 6 unit gated complex is located near LBCC on Lemon St. near shopping centers, schools and parks.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Wilson High
941 Belmont - 927
941 Belmont Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,395
475 sqft
Property Address: 927 Belmont Ave, Long Beach, CA 90814 For Questions or Showing Times Please text 818-806-8399 or email: Angelique @ entouragepm.com (Email Preferred) Spacious Studio, 1 bath with Lots of natural light, located on second floor.

July 2020 Paramount Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Paramount Rent Report. Paramount rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Paramount rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Paramount rents increased over the past month

Paramount rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Paramount stand at $1,473 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,893 for a two-bedroom. Paramount's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Paramount, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 5 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,714; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Paramount

    As rents have increased slightly in Paramount, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Paramount is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Paramount's median two-bedroom rent of $1,893 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Paramount's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Paramount than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Paramount is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

