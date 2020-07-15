153 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Paramount, CA

Apartment List
1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Paramount
15158 Orange Avenue
15158 Orange Avenue, Paramount, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1350 sqft
NEWLY CONSTRUCTED AND AVAILABLE SOON! THESE 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATHROOM LUXURY LIVING UNITS HAVE NO DETAIL LEFT OUT. EACH BEDROOM HAS THEIR OWN WALK-IN CLOSET AND HIGH-END FINISHES. EQUIPPED WITH A 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, BALCONY, AND BACK YARD PATIO.
Results within 1 mile of Paramount

1 of 14

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Bellflower
9547 Somerset Boulevard
9547 Somerset Boulevard, Bellflower, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1206 sqft
3 bed 1.5 bath. Band new Master suite constructed in 2019. Large living room with abundance of natual light and large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Separate dinning room and laundry. Front house of a large shared lot.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2011 E Alondra Blvd
2011 East Alondra Boulevard, Compton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
Gated apartment with carport in the alley! - Property Id: 217900 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellflower
9319 Alondra Boulevard
9319 Alondra Boulevard, Bellflower, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1980 sqft
2nd & 3rd Floor Available 07/31/20 THIS LISTING IS MORE SUITABLE FOR A MID (3MO)-TO LONG TERM CORPORATE OR VACATION RENTAL FOR 12MO +. THE TOP TWO FLOORS ARE BEING RENTED. THE FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM IS RESERVED.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellflower
17038 Downey Avenue #B - 1
17038 Downey Avenue, Bellflower, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1320 sqft
Lovely Tri-Level Townhome for rent in Bellflower! Everything has been redone. New paint, carpet, ceiling fans. It features a direct access garage, inside laundry (upstairs), cozy patio area, central air & heat, fireplace w/mantle.
Results within 5 miles of Paramount

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Wrigley Heights
3824 Golden Ave.
3824 North Golden Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1855 sqft
Beautiful 2 Story Home in Wrigley Heights! - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home is located in a prime Long Beach neighborhood and features a long list of amenities. The home features laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
South of Conant
3502 Montair Ave
3502 Montair Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Beautiful, spacious 4bedroom, 3bath home in a highly desired area of Long Beach. - This spacious, newly remodeled 4bedroom, 3bath home is located in a highly desired area of Long Beach.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Pico Rivera
9245 Sunglow St.
9245 Sunglow Street, Pico Rivera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1879 sqft
Single Family Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! - Single Family Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This property was built in 1955 and is 1,879 sqft. Nearby schools include Lawrence T.

1 of 59

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Mutual
4743 Levelside Avenue
4743 Levelside Avenue, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1957 sqft
As soon as you pull up to this beautiful, spacious home in Lakewood you will be greeted by fresh fruit trees all over the front yard with avocados, blackberries, mangos, red apples, green apples, and much more! As you pull into the long driveway

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Norwalk
10903 Hoback Street
10903 Hoback Street, Norwalk, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1200 sqft
DISCOUNTED RENT $2595.00 Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 1 bath house (1200 sq ft approx) on a corner lot.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Lynwood
11670 Esther Street - #C
11670 Esther Street, Lynwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1040 sqft
DISCOUNTED RENT $2245.00 Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment completely renovated.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Park
4715 Briercrest Ave.
4715 Briercrest Avenue, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1478 sqft
4715 Briercrest Ave. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3bd 1.75ba Lakewood House w/hardwood floor, gar & yard - 4715 Briercrest Ave. Lakewood 3 Bedrooms 1- 3/4 Baths $2,750.00 Rent $2,750.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Park
5538 LORELEI AVE
5538 Lorelei Avenue, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1184 sqft
Great 3 bedroom home in Lakewood! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home approximately 1,184 square feet including carpet, linoleum, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer hook-ups, 1 car garage, Covered patio. Large fenced-in yard.

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Downey
8521 Stewart And Gray Road
8521 Stewart and Gray Road, Downey, CA
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in the heart of Downey. Features a living room and family room, nice master bedroom, and a yard with covered patio. The home has been tastefully remodeled through out.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Downey
9334 SIDEVIEW Drive
9334 Sideview Drive, Downey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1174 sqft
HOME IS FOR LEASE.This is a SFR that has GREAT CURB appeal. 3 Bedrooms with 1 Bathroom. Front yard is fenced into keep you safe. beautifully manicured front and rear lawn. House has Original wooden floors throughout Living Room and Bedrooms.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Lakewood City
5335 E Ebell Street
5335 Ebell Street, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1678 sqft
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom/3 bathroom home ready for immediate move-in. Freshly painted with new carpet in the bedrooms and family room.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellflower
10236 Walnut Street
10236 Walnut Street, Bellflower, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1050 sqft
DISCOUNTED RENT $2545 House with 3bedroom, 1.5 baths, cozy kitchen, white cabinets, stainless steel sink and and stainless steel dishwasher, gray quartz counters. Central heating and A/C, ceiling fan in dinning room and bedrooms.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
15922 Bullis Rd
15922 South Bullis Road, East Rancho Dominguez, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath .

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1492 W 153rd Street - #A
1492 West 153rd Street, Compton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1440 sqft
This is a newly renovated two story home only shares one wall with the other unit. It features ceramic tiles on the first floor with a bedroom and full bathroom on the first floor. All bedrooms and kitchen are spacious.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Watts
2104 E 113th Street
2104 East 113th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
PRESENTED BY RAHUL BHAGAT @ REALTY ONE GROUP UNITED 310-753-7016

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
301 South Acacia Avenue
301 South Acacia Avenue, Compton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
936 sqft
Ideal property for rent! Located in a pride of ownership area of Compton, across the street from the Compton Court House. Turnkey, new laminate flooring and paint. Secured parking with gate. Ideal for a family with mother in law quarters in the rear.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
North End
1620 E. 33rd Street
1620 East 33rd Street, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1008 sqft
Beautiful Two Story Single Family 3 Bedroom / 3Bathroom - Beautiful house located at 1620 E. 33rd Street, Long Beach, CA . Two story Single Family residence greets you with an open and spacious living room area. Large rooms.

1 of 31

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Park
4502 Petaluma Ave.
4502 Petaluma Avenue, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1138 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Lakewood! - Come and see this lovely 3 bedroom home in Lakewood! First thing youll notice upon entry is the natural light from the large bay window, fresh new paint, and new vinyl plank flooring.

1 of 32

Last updated February 1 at 05:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Downey
10535 Clancey Avenue
10535 Clancey Avenue, Downey, CA
https://youtu.be/7PpQ1aYowJE

July 2020 Paramount Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Paramount Rent Report. Paramount rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Paramount rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Paramount rents increased over the past month

Paramount rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Paramount stand at $1,473 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,893 for a two-bedroom. Paramount's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Paramount, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 5 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,714; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Paramount

    As rents have increased slightly in Paramount, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Paramount is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Paramount's median two-bedroom rent of $1,893 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Paramount's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Paramount than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Paramount is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we've recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller's approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

