Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

169 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Paramount, CA

Finding an apartment in Paramount that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >




Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Paramount
9 Units Available
The Enclave
13801 Paramount Blvd, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1035 sqft
In-ground pool and hot tub surrounded by a large sundeck. Air conditioning, bathtub, ceiling fans and kitchen appliances. Carpet and hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Internet cafe, clubhouse, playground and 24-hour gym.
Results within 1 mile of Paramount




Last updated June 13 at 06:03pm
Downey
4 Units Available
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bellflower
1 Unit Available
9146 Somerset
9146 Somerset Boulevard, Bellflower, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/20/20 Beautiful Green Views - Property Id: 54698 Call562-219-5924 *Looking for a large 1 bedroom and 1 bath *Well Vista Verde Apartments would be the perfect home for you.
Results within 5 miles of Paramount




Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Downey
27 Units Available
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,611
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.




Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Artesia
1 Unit Available
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,710
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- (RLNE1991360)




Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Artesia
10 Units Available
eaves Cerritos
11421 186th St, Artesia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,627
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
861 sqft
Located near I-605 near the Cerritos Center for the Arts and Los Cerritos shopping center, these one- and two-bedroom apartments all feature fireplaces, patio/balconies and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool and gym.




Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Norwalk
2 Units Available
Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Neatly organized kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Extra storage space, patio/balcony and carpet flooring. Carport, on-site laundry facilities, parking, coffee bar and large swimming pool. Pets welcome.




Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Pico Rivera
3 Units Available
The Island
8222 Rosemead Blvd, Pico Rivera, CA
Studio
$1,368
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The Islands is perfectly situated in the heart of Pico Rivera, close to everything Southern California has to offer and is just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to the 5 and 605 freeways.




Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Dairy
1 Unit Available
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Fantastic two bedroom in Long Beach. Apartment has been newly painted with two-tone paint and hardwood floors in the living room, carpet in the bedroom. Features good size kitchen with lots of cabinet space.



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lynwood
1 Unit Available
11109 California Avenue
11109 California Avenue, Lynwood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
720 sqft
New Listing! - This newly updated 2 bedroom home has been freshly painted, has hardwood flooring throughout and a single car garage. The kitchen and bathroom have updated cabinetry and fixtures.



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bixby Knolls
1 Unit Available
4806 GAVIOTA AVE
4806 Gaviota Avenue, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,425
1350 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH...



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cudahy
1 Unit Available
4407 1/4 Elizabeth street, Cudahy
4407 1/4 Elizabeth St, Cudahy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
850 sqft
Spacious duplex in Cudahy, one of 16 on a lot, - Property Id: 295249 $1750 a month spacious 2 bedroom house, one of 16 houses on an acre lot, garage, washer dryer hook ups, two cars parking, new paint , new wood like laminate flooring.



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cudahy
1 Unit Available
5046 1/2 Liveoak street ,
5046 1/2 Live Oak St, Cudahy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
850 sqft
Two bedroom cottage type house - Property Id: 239506 Freshly painted, beautiful wood look floors thru out the house, washer dryer hook up, garage , fenced yard , window blinds, A minimum FICO score of 650 No evictions.



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cudahy
1 Unit Available
4746 1/2 Santa Ana street
4746 1/2 Santa Ana St, Cudahy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Beautiful 2 bedroom cottage type house - Property Id: 225969 Freshly painted, new LVT modern looking floors thruout the house , laundry dryer hook up in the kitchen, fenced , yard , garage , parking for two cars . Ready to view now.



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
California Heights
1 Unit Available
3565 Cherry Ave
3565 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
600 sqft
California Heights Duplex Apartment - Located in California Heights, this spotless single level duplex unit is a real gem. With 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, this property boasts approximately 600 square feet of living space.



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
California Heights
1 Unit Available
3565 Linden Avenue Unit 135
3565 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
JUST RENOVATED!!! EVERYTHING NEW! LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! - Updated with designer finishes that includes; granite countertops, modern galley style kitchen with gray cabinets and stainless steel appliances.



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1700 Killen Place
1700 East Killen Place, Compton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1850 sqft
Spacious 3+2 Home With Den - Welcome to 1700 Killen Place! This spacious Compton area home features spacious floor plan to include living room / dining room / kitchen (with stove, fridge, microwave) / master bedroom with large master bath with



Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
1492 W 153rd Street - #A
1492 West 153rd Street, Compton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1440 sqft
This is a newly renovated two story home only shares one wall with the other unit. It features ceramic tiles on the first floor with a bedroom and full bathroom on the first floor. All bedrooms and kitchen are spacious.



Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1339 1/2 E. Schinner St.
1339 1/2 E Schinner St, Compton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
640 sqft
1339 1/2 E. Schinner St. Available 04/10/20 Lovely 1 Bedroom Detached Rear House with Private 2 Car Garage! - This unique property is located in a wonderful Compton neighborhood, and is tucked away in the rear of a well-maintained main house.



Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Artesia
1 Unit Available
17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D
17910 Jersey Avenue, Artesia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1488 sqft
Beautiful New Construction Property!!!!! - Newer construction built in 2017. Small and quaint 6 property community. Ready for immediate move-in . The high end amenities are worth noting.



Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lakewood Park
1 Unit Available
4502 Petaluma Ave.
4502 Petaluma Avenue, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1138 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Lakewood! - Come and see this lovely 3 bedroom home in Lakewood! First thing youll notice upon entry is the natural light from the large bay window, fresh new paint, and new vinyl plank flooring.



Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South of Conant
1 Unit Available
5529 E. Peabody St.
5529 Peabody Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
917 sqft
Charming Home South of Conant - Charming home in a residential neighborhood of Long Beach featuring 2 bed rooms, 1 bath, hardwood floors in living room and dining room, carpet in both bedrooms, ceiling fans, newer windows, new roof, large enclosed
Results within 10 miles of Paramount




Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Long Beach
73 Units Available
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,175
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,431
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,988
1096 sqft
It’s time to start living well and feeling good at The Crest; as you deserve! Living at The Crest you can relax in the sunshine and ocean breezes from your oversized patio or if it’s fun you are seeking you can step right outside the building and




Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Long Beach
10 Units Available
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,003
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,831
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1023 sqft
Updated community with hardwood floors and granite countertops. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony in each unit. On-site amenities include a courtyard, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Updated appliances and bathroom.
City Guide for Paramount, CA

Ever wonder whre The Zamboni ice resurfacer came from? It was invented in Paramount, CA by Frank Joseph Zamboni Jr.

Paramount is a suburb of Los Angeles. And yet despite its identity as a neighbor of one of the countrys biggest cities, it has a true small-town feel. Paramount is filled with quaint neighborhoods, streets lined with trees, parks and small mom-and-pop shops. Paramount became a city in 1957, and at one point, it was known for having the largest hay market in the country. Today, Paramount is no longer known as an agricultural epicenter, but it is known for being a professional training spot for ice skatersespecially at the ice skating rink created by Frank Zamboni, who also invented the famous ice smoothing machinethe Zamboni. Today, Paramount is a bustling urban center that offers comfortable, quiet and peaceful living right near the heart of Americas entertainment epicenter, Los Angeles. So strap on those skates and come on over! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Paramount, CA

Finding an apartment in Paramount that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

