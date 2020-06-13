169 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Paramount, CA
Ever wonder whre The Zamboni ice resurfacer came from? It was invented in Paramount, CA by Frank Joseph Zamboni Jr.
Paramount is a suburb of Los Angeles. And yet despite its identity as a neighbor of one of the countrys biggest cities, it has a true small-town feel. Paramount is filled with quaint neighborhoods, streets lined with trees, parks and small mom-and-pop shops. Paramount became a city in 1957, and at one point, it was known for having the largest hay market in the country. Today, Paramount is no longer known as an agricultural epicenter, but it is known for being a professional training spot for ice skatersespecially at the ice skating rink created by Frank Zamboni, who also invented the famous ice smoothing machinethe Zamboni. Today, Paramount is a bustling urban center that offers comfortable, quiet and peaceful living right near the heart of Americas entertainment epicenter, Los Angeles. So strap on those skates and come on over! See more
Finding an apartment in Paramount that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.