169 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Paramount, CA

Ever wonder whre The Zamboni ice resurfacer came from? It was invented in Paramount, CA by Frank Joseph Zamboni Jr.

Paramount is a suburb of Los Angeles. And yet despite its identity as a neighbor of one of the countrys biggest cities, it has a true small-town feel. Paramount is filled with quaint neighborhoods, streets lined with trees, parks and small mom-and-pop shops. Paramount became a city in 1957, and at one point, it was known for having the largest hay market in the country. Today, Paramount is no longer known as an agricultural epicenter, but it is known for being a professional training spot for ice skatersespecially at the ice skating rink created by Frank Zamboni, who also invented the famous ice smoothing machinethe Zamboni. Today, Paramount is a bustling urban center that offers comfortable, quiet and peaceful living right near the heart of Americas entertainment epicenter, Los Angeles. So strap on those skates and come on over!