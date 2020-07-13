Apartment List
112 Apartments for rent in Paramount, CA with pool

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
12 Units Available
Paramount
The Enclave
13801 Paramount Blvd, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1035 sqft
In-ground pool and hot tub surrounded by a large sundeck. Air conditioning, bathtub, ceiling fans and kitchen appliances. Carpet and hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Internet cafe, clubhouse, playground and 24-hour gym.
Results within 1 mile of Paramount
1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
8 Units Available
Downey
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Tree in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
4 Units Available
Downey
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue, Downey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,570
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
1 Unit Available
Downey
Imperial Village
8749 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Paramount
1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
2 Units Available
Downey
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonewood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
2 Units Available
Bellflower
Flowertree
9531 Flower Street, Bellflower, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
948 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flowertree in Bellflower. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
32 Units Available
Downey
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,638
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,264
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
6 Units Available
Norwalk
Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Neatly organized kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Extra storage space, patio/balcony and carpet flooring. Carport, on-site laundry facilities, parking, coffee bar and large swimming pool. Pets welcome.
1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
Artesia
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
$1,395
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Los Arboles Apartments in Artesia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
1 Unit Available
Sutter
111 W. Del Amo
111 W. Del Amo Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
600 sqft
. $500 off on the 1st month rent (OAC). Amenities: Laundry room, Pool, Freshly painted unit with vinyl floors. Utilities: Water, Trash. Appliances: Stove. Parking: 1 assigned IT490318 - IT49MC6231
1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
6 Units Available
Artesia
eaves Cerritos
11421 186th St, Artesia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,746
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
861 sqft
Located near I-605 near the Cerritos Center for the Arts and Los Cerritos shopping center, these one- and two-bedroom apartments all feature fireplaces, patio/balconies and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool and gym.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Carson
17804 Ash Court
17804 Ash Court, Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1159 sqft
Welcome to Dominguez Village! Private, quiet with all the amenities: community room, pool, basketball, tennis, playground, green space. Cared for and well maintained two level condo.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Country Club Estates
3334 Warwood Road
3334 Warwood Road, Lakewood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2588 sqft
Spacious pool home located in Lakewood County Club. Large family room, living/dining rooms and two fire places. Extensive update was completed in 2016: Marble kitchen counters, custom cabinets, travertine tile floors, new central air and heat.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
California Heights
3415 Linden Ave
3415 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom Luxury apartment - Property Id: 150926 Beautiful 1 bedroom APT. Please leave your CELL# in your response!!! This unit is not Section 8 qualified. The unit is 704 sqft.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Bixby Knolls
4477 North Banner Drive - 4
4477 North Banner Drive, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
647 sqft
Property Address: 4477 North Banner Drive, #4, Long Beach, CA 90807 For Questions or Showing Times text Ramona Ramona @ entouragepm.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Artesia
17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D
17910 Jersey Avenue, Artesia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1488 sqft
Beautiful New Construction Property!!!!! - Newer construction built in 2017. Small and quaint 6 property community. Ready for immediate move-in . The high end amenities are worth noting.

1 of 32

Last updated February 1 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
Downey
10535 Clancey Avenue
10535 Clancey Avenue, Downey, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,900
3443 sqft
https://youtu.be/7PpQ1aYowJE
Results within 10 miles of Paramount
1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
$
26 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,542
767 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,527
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1219 sqft
Be the first to call AMLI Park Broadway home.
1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
$
98 Units Available
Historic Cultural
AMP Lofts
695 S. Santa Fe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,045
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1339 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at AMP Lofts in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
$
19 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
AXIS
1200 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,845
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1210 sqft
Explore the rooftop deck, resident lounge and future retail area. On-site service bar, pool and fitness studio. Each apartment features updated appliances, an open, modern floor plan and fantastic views throughout.
1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
127 Units Available
Carson
Union South Bay
615 E Carson St, Carson, CA
Studio
$2,095
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1181 sqft
Union South Bay’s chic design and creatively inspired amenities combine the best of city and beach living.
1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
55 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,203
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,231
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,988
1096 sqft
It’s time to start living well and feeling good at The Crest; as you deserve! Living at The Crest you can relax in the sunshine and ocean breezes from your oversized patio or if it’s fun you are seeking you can step right outside the building and
1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
67 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,150
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,781
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,330
1143 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
1 of 89

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
69 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,195
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,437
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,204
1171 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Private Tours by Appointment 2. Self-Guided Tours 3. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. There's nothing like living on Ocean Boulevard.

July 2020 Paramount Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Paramount Rent Report. Paramount rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Paramount rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Paramount rents increased over the past month

Paramount rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Paramount stand at $1,473 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,893 for a two-bedroom. Paramount's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Paramount, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 5 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,714; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Paramount

    As rents have increased slightly in Paramount, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Paramount is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Paramount's median two-bedroom rent of $1,893 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Paramount's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Paramount than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Paramount is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

