Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park elevator 24hr gym parking playground pool hot tub on-site laundry cc payments e-payments fire pit lobby online portal

The distinctive one- and two-bedroom apartments at The Enclave in Paramount, CA, feature custom touches including wood-style flooring, large soaking tubs, fireplaces, private patios or balconies, and tall windows that bathe rooms in the warmth of natural light. Our community is pet-friendly, and dogs and cats are welcome roommates! Stay in shape at our 24-hour fitness center, or enjoy relaxing evenings in our plush resident lounge.