Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:48 PM

177 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Paramount, CA

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Paramount
11 Units Available
The Enclave
13801 Paramount Blvd, Paramount, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1035 sqft
In-ground pool and hot tub surrounded by a large sundeck. Air conditioning, bathtub, ceiling fans and kitchen appliances. Carpet and hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Internet cafe, clubhouse, playground and 24-hour gym.
Results within 1 mile of Paramount
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
Downey
4 Units Available
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue, Downey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
Downey
5 Units Available
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Tree in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
Downey
3 Units Available
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1008 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
East Compton
1 Unit Available
15724 S Lime Ave
15724 South Lime Avenue, East Rancho Dominguez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
972 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15724 S Lime Ave in East Rancho Dominguez. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Paramount
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Norwalk
2 Units Available
Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
860 sqft
Neatly organized kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Extra storage space, patio/balcony and carpet flooring. Carport, on-site laundry facilities, parking, coffee bar and large swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Artesia
6 Units Available
eaves Cerritos
11421 186th St, Artesia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
861 sqft
Located near I-605 near the Cerritos Center for the Arts and Los Cerritos shopping center, these one- and two-bedroom apartments all feature fireplaces, patio/balconies and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
Downey
2 Units Available
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane, Downey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
770 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonewood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Downey
26 Units Available
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Dairy
1 Unit Available
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Fantastic two bedroom in Long Beach. Apartment has been newly painted with two-tone paint and hardwood floors in the living room, carpet in the bedroom. Features good size kitchen with lots of cabinet space.
Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
Bellflower
1 Unit Available
Flowertree
9531 Flower Street, Bellflower, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
948 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flowertree in Bellflower. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
321 W Magnolia St Upstairs
321 West Magnolia Street, Compton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
820 sqft
Unit Upstairs Available 06/20/20 Compton 2 bedroom 1 Bath (Section 8 Ok) - Property Id: 228280 Quite 4 unit building with a single off street parking spot. The unit is upstairs with a front view.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cudahy
1 Unit Available
4407 1/4 Elizabeth street, Cudahy
4407 1/4 Elizabeth St, Cudahy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
850 sqft
Spacious duplex in Cudahy, one of 16 on a lot, - Property Id: 295249 $1750 a month spacious 2 bedroom house, one of 16 houses on an acre lot, garage, washer dryer hook ups, two cars parking, new paint , new wood like laminate flooring.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cudahy
1 Unit Available
5046 1/2 Liveoak street ,
5046 1/2 Live Oak St, Cudahy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
850 sqft
Two bedroom cottage type house - Property Id: 239506 Freshly painted, beautiful wood look floors thru out the house, washer dryer hook up, garage , fenced yard , window blinds, A minimum FICO score of 650 No evictions.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cudahy
1 Unit Available
4746 1/2 Santa Ana street
4746 1/2 Santa Ana St, Cudahy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Beautiful 2 bedroom cottage type house - Property Id: 225969 Freshly painted, new LVT modern looking floors thruout the house , laundry dryer hook up in the kitchen, fenced , yard , garage , parking for two cars . Ready to view now.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dairy
1 Unit Available
489 East 55th Street
489 East 55th Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
900 sqft
Long Beach 4 - Plex - Property Id: 32596 Available To Show and to Rent June 5, 2020 Spacious Upstairs 2 bedroom - 1 bathroom apartment, in well maintained 4 -Plex.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Los Cerritos
1 Unit Available
3604 Country Club Dr
3604 Country Club Drive, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Norwalk
1 Unit Available
10626 Shoreline Drive
10626 Shoreline Drive, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
Norwalk Town Home With Fitness Room, Pool and Parking! - Features: -Two bed, one bath town home - Parking space included - Hardwood floors - Two story - Master bedroom with en-suite and jet tub! - Stove included - Washer/dryer hook-up's - Sliding

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bellflower
1 Unit Available
16674 Bellflower Blvd.
16674 Bellflower Boulevard, Bellflower, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
970 sqft
16674 Bellflower Blvd. Available 07/06/20 Beautiful 2 Story, 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo! Newer Construction! - Beautiful condo home located in Belmont Court, a newer complex on Bellflower Blvd. built in 2013.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lynwood
1 Unit Available
11109 California Avenue
11109 California Avenue, Lynwood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
720 sqft
New Listing! - This newly updated 2 bedroom home has been freshly painted, has hardwood flooring throughout and a single car garage. The kitchen and bathroom have updated cabinetry and fixtures.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bell
1 Unit Available
6309 Casitas Ave
6309 Casitas Avenue, Bell, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
850 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath front house on Quiet tree lined street! - Quaint front unit that feels more like a single family home with fruit trees in the front yard. Move in ready, includes refrigerator. Bedroom closet with extra built in storage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carson
1 Unit Available
1240 Lemon Court
1240 Lemon Court, Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1158 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome - Beautifully maintained and stylish 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome in Dominguez Hills Village. This home is a spacious 1158 square feet and features an open floor plan, bright & sunny windows, central air, and a large patio.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carson Park
1 Unit Available
4129 Hackett Ave.
4129 Hackett Avenue, Lakewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
949 sqft
Sweet 2 Bedroom Lakewood Home! Landscaping included - Rent Now! - Sweet 2 Bedroom Lakewood Home! - This 2 bedroom,1 bathroom home is located next to Heartwell Park and Golf.

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Dairy
1 Unit Available
477 E. South St.
477 South Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
576 sqft
A nice complex with laundry facilities. The unit offers full kitchen w/gas stove. The building is located near the 91 & the 710 frwys. Close to shops, schools and bus lines. Call today to view this cozy unit. .

Welcome to the June 2020 Paramount Rent Report. Paramount rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Paramount rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Paramount Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Paramount Rent Report. Paramount rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Paramount rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Paramount rents declined moderately over the past month

Paramount rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Paramount stand at $1,472 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,892 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Paramount's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Paramount, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Paramount

    As rents have increased slightly in Paramount, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Paramount is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Paramount's median two-bedroom rent of $1,892 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Paramount.
    • While Paramount's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Paramount than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Paramount is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

