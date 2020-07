Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill

The Mayfield Building is one of the most sought after complexes in Palo Alto. Within walking distance to CalTrain, downtown CalAve, shopping and minutes from Stanford. Many units extensively renovated with new flooring, carpet, kitchen cabs, counters and stainless steel appliances, washer/dryers and fireplaces. Secure parking and entry. Professionally managed and maintained.