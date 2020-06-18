679 Stanford Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking hot tub internet access

Available 09/05/20 FULLY FURNISHED & READY to move in!



The house is only 0.4 miles from Stanford University, 2.0 miles from Stanford Hospital, and downtown Palo Alto. We are also about 5 miles away from GOOGLE, FACEBOOK, LINKEDIN, Samsung, Apple, and a hundred more companies in the area. Palo Alto is really the epicenter of Silicon Valley!



We also provide a starter set of toiletries that includes shampoo, conditioner, lotion, soap, toothpaste, and mouthwash. So you won't need to go out to buy these when you first land.



In this home, you will find 3 good-sized bedrooms. Bedroom #1 will have two Double beds, Bedroom #2 will have two Double Beds, and Bedroom #3 will have one Queen sized bed.



This house is furnished with the comfort of our tenants at top of mind. With a Laptop ready workspace, it is equipped for business travelers of all kinds.



Just MINUTES from Stanford

Ample street parking

On-site Washer/Dryer

New 100% cotton sheets, comforters, spa towels

Ultra-fast WiFi

6 min to Caltrain (goes to SF)

6 min to Downtown Palo Alto (~1.9 miles)

Fully equipped Chef's kitchen

*Please note that although you will have your own space, it does partially share the backyard with another unit and it is not a free-standing home.



All our spaces have quick access to healthcare facilities and we provide $200 off of the first month's rent to support health workers, patients, and students during the crisis.



Here are the health facilities nearby this property:



Stanford Hospital at 300 Pasteur Dr. (4.2km/11min), Stanford Children's Health (3.8km/10min), Sutter Health (14.7km/16km), Kaiser Hospital and Clinics (15.7km/19min), Redwood City Medical Center (10.9km/23min), Valley Health Center Sunnyvale (19.2km/22min)



Interested in this property or looking for a property similar to this? Send us a message by filling out the contact form or e-mail us at furnishedrentals@experienceastro.com. You may also contact us at 408-645-4277.



No Pets Allowed



