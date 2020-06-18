679 Stanford Ave

All apartments in Palo Alto
Location

679 Stanford Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94306
College Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $5995 · Avail. Sep 5

$5,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
internet access
Available 09/05/20 FULLY FURNISHED & READY to move in!

The house is only 0.4 miles from Stanford University, 2.0 miles from Stanford Hospital, and downtown Palo Alto. We are also about 5 miles away from GOOGLE, FACEBOOK, LINKEDIN, Samsung, Apple, and a hundred more companies in the area. Palo Alto is really the epicenter of Silicon Valley!

We also provide a starter set of toiletries that includes shampoo, conditioner, lotion, soap, toothpaste, and mouthwash. So you won't need to go out to buy these when you first land.

In this home, you will find 3 good-sized bedrooms. Bedroom #1 will have two Double beds, Bedroom #2 will have two Double Beds, and Bedroom #3 will have one Queen sized bed.

This house is furnished with the comfort of our tenants at top of mind. With a Laptop ready workspace, it is equipped for business travelers of all kinds.

Just MINUTES from Stanford
Ample street parking
On-site Washer/Dryer
New 100% cotton sheets, comforters, spa towels
Ultra-fast WiFi
6 min to Caltrain (goes to SF)
6 min to Downtown Palo Alto (~1.9 miles)
Fully equipped Chef's kitchen
New 100% cotton sheets, comforters, spa towels

*Please note that although you will have your own space, it does partially share the backyard with another unit and it is not a free-standing home.

All our spaces have quick access to healthcare facilities and we provide $200 off of the first month's rent to support health workers, patients, and students during the crisis.

Here are the health facilities nearby this property:

Stanford Hospital at 300 Pasteur Dr. (4.2km/11min), Stanford Children's Health (3.8km/10min), Sutter Health (14.7km/16km), Kaiser Hospital and Clinics (15.7km/19min), Redwood City Medical Center (10.9km/23min), Valley Health Center Sunnyvale (19.2km/22min)

Interested in this property or looking for a property similar to this? Send us a message by filling out the contact form or e-mail us at furnishedrentals@experienceastro.com. You may also contact us at 408-645-4277.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5636445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 679 Stanford Ave have any available units?
679 Stanford Ave has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 679 Stanford Ave have?
Some of 679 Stanford Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 679 Stanford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
679 Stanford Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 679 Stanford Ave pet-friendly?
No, 679 Stanford Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does 679 Stanford Ave offer parking?
Yes, 679 Stanford Ave does offer parking.
Does 679 Stanford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 679 Stanford Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 679 Stanford Ave have a pool?
No, 679 Stanford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 679 Stanford Ave have accessible units?
No, 679 Stanford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 679 Stanford Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 679 Stanford Ave has units with dishwashers.
