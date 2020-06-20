665 Towle Way

Amenities
Spacious 5 Beds, 3 Bath Home in Heart of Midtown Neighborhood - This is a wonderfully updated home in Heart of Midtown
5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms
Master suite
Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace
Remodeled kitchen with granite counter, stainless steel appliances, pantry and built in television
Formal dining room
Separate family room
Beautiful hardwood floors
Freshly painted interior
Double pane windows
Washer and dryer included
Attached 2 car garage
Mature landscaping with tons of fruit trees
Conveniently located near shops, schools, parks, etc.
Excellent Palo Alto schools- El Carmelo, JLS, Gunn High
Pets may be considered with additional deposit
