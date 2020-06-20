All apartments in Palo Alto
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

665 Towle Way

665 Towle Way · (650) 321-1596
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

665 Towle Way, Palo Alto, CA 94306
Midtown Palo Alto

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 665 Towle Way · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2713 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 5 Beds, 3 Bath Home in Heart of Midtown Neighborhood - This is a wonderfully updated home in Heart of Midtown

5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms

Master suite

Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace

Remodeled kitchen with granite counter, stainless steel appliances, pantry and built in television

Formal dining room

Separate family room

Beautiful hardwood floors

Freshly painted interior

Double pane windows

Washer and dryer included

Attached 2 car garage

Mature landscaping with tons of fruit trees

Conveniently located near shops, schools, parks, etc.

Excellent Palo Alto schools- El Carmelo, JLS, Gunn High

Pets may be considered with additional deposit

Contact Joann or Rosemary for showing

Midtown Realty, Inc. license#01900986

(RLNE5812840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 665 Towle Way have any available units?
665 Towle Way has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 665 Towle Way have?
Some of 665 Towle Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 665 Towle Way currently offering any rent specials?
665 Towle Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 665 Towle Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 665 Towle Way is pet friendly.
Does 665 Towle Way offer parking?
Yes, 665 Towle Way does offer parking.
Does 665 Towle Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 665 Towle Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 665 Towle Way have a pool?
No, 665 Towle Way does not have a pool.
Does 665 Towle Way have accessible units?
No, 665 Towle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 665 Towle Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 665 Towle Way does not have units with dishwashers.
