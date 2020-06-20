665 Towle Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 5 Beds, 3 Bath Home in Heart of Midtown Neighborhood - This is a wonderfully updated home in Heart of Midtown



5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms



Master suite



Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace



Remodeled kitchen with granite counter, stainless steel appliances, pantry and built in television



Formal dining room



Separate family room



Beautiful hardwood floors



Freshly painted interior



Double pane windows



Washer and dryer included



Attached 2 car garage



Mature landscaping with tons of fruit trees



Conveniently located near shops, schools, parks, etc.



Excellent Palo Alto schools- El Carmelo, JLS, Gunn High



Pets may be considered with additional deposit



Contact Joann or Rosemary for showing



Midtown Realty, Inc. license#01900986



(RLNE5812840)