555 Byron ST 303

One of the gems of The Hamilton! The large, sunlit living/dining room overlooks the treetops of Palo Alto, providing a refuge for visiting with friends or for quieter moments. Two master suites, at separate ends of the condo, afford maximum privacy. The third bedroom is built out as an office/library. Balconies can be accessed from almost every room. The Hamilton is a community of 36 spacious condominiums, built to the highest standards with many sought-after amenities, including a fitness center and indoor pool. Gourmet dinners are offered 5 nights a week and are served outside, on the courtyard, in the summer. There are cleaning and maintenance services available and 24/7 security. If you are 55 or older (all residents must be at least 55 years old) and looking for luxury living in a community of accomplished, independent people, you need to consider The Hamilton for your next home! For additional information regarding this incredible community please visit www.thehamilton.net