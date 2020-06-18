All apartments in Palo Alto
Find more places like 555 Byron ST 303.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palo Alto, CA
/
555 Byron ST 303
Last updated April 23 2020 at 11:02 PM

555 Byron ST 303

555 Byron Street · (650) 387-5078
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palo Alto
See all
University South
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

555 Byron Street, Palo Alto, CA 94301
University South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2067 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
elevator
hot tub
sauna
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
One of the gems of The Hamilton! The large, sunlit living/dining room overlooks the treetops of Palo Alto, providing a refuge for visiting with friends or for quieter moments. Two master suites, at separate ends of the condo, afford maximum privacy. The third bedroom is built out as an office/library. Balconies can be accessed from almost every room. The Hamilton is a community of 36 spacious condominiums, built to the highest standards with many sought-after amenities, including a fitness center and indoor pool. Gourmet dinners are offered 5 nights a week and are served outside, on the courtyard, in the summer. There are cleaning and maintenance services available and 24/7 security. If you are 55 or older (all residents must be at least 55 years old) and looking for luxury living in a community of accomplished, independent people, you need to consider The Hamilton for your next home! For additional information regarding this incredible community please visit www.thehamilton.net

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 Byron ST 303 have any available units?
555 Byron ST 303 has a unit available for $8,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 Byron ST 303 have?
Some of 555 Byron ST 303's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 Byron ST 303 currently offering any rent specials?
555 Byron ST 303 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 Byron ST 303 pet-friendly?
No, 555 Byron ST 303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does 555 Byron ST 303 offer parking?
No, 555 Byron ST 303 does not offer parking.
Does 555 Byron ST 303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 Byron ST 303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 Byron ST 303 have a pool?
Yes, 555 Byron ST 303 has a pool.
Does 555 Byron ST 303 have accessible units?
Yes, 555 Byron ST 303 has accessible units.
Does 555 Byron ST 303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 Byron ST 303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 555 Byron ST 303?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stanford Villa
3375 Alma St
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Palo Alto Place
565 Arastradero Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Wellsbury
3085 Middlefield Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Hawthorne Apartment Homes
325 Hawthorne Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301
The Marc Palo Alto
501 Forest Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301
Mia
535 Everett Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301

Similar Pages

Palo Alto 1 BedroomsPalo Alto 2 Bedrooms
Palo Alto Apartments with BalconyPalo Alto Apartments with Parking
Palo Alto Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CA
Santa Cruz, CAPacifica, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Midtown Palo AltoGreen Acres
Downtown North

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity