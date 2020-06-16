430 Webster Street

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 LUXURIOUS 2-Level Condo AMAZING DOWNTOWN LOCATION - Property Id: 136543
IN THE HEART OF Downtown Palo Alto, 1/2 block from University Ave in downtown!
Luxurious Condominium Building
* 4 Bedrooms
* 3 Bathrooms
* ~1800 square feet
* Quiet complex
* Generous-sized TWO-LEVEL condo with privacy and elegance
* Spacious Living Room with FIREPLACE and BALCONY with green views and a quiet street
* Beautiful warm-toned Hardwood Floors, new carpeting on the second floor
* Kitchen with GRANITE countertops, lots of cabinets, and the FINEST in Appliances
* Huge Master Bedroom (en suite) with beautiful JACUZZI TUB
* Two car private parking in gated secure garage, addl street permit parking available
PALO ALTO's best neighborhood schools
- Addison School: GRADES K-5
- Jordan Middle School: GRADES 6-8
- Palo Alto High School: GRADES 9-1
Rental Terms
Rent: $6690.00
Available: 07/01/2020. Available for showing with appoinment.
Minimum 12 months lease.
Deposit is equal to two (2) months rent.
Applicants subject to credit and background checks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/136543
Property Id 136543
(RLNE5808240)