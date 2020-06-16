430 Webster Street

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 LUXURIOUS 2-Level Condo AMAZING DOWNTOWN LOCATION - Property Id: 136543



IN THE HEART OF Downtown Palo Alto, 1/2 block from University Ave in downtown!



Luxurious Condominium Building

* 4 Bedrooms

* 3 Bathrooms

* ~1800 square feet

* Quiet complex

* Generous-sized TWO-LEVEL condo with privacy and elegance

* Spacious Living Room with FIREPLACE and BALCONY with green views and a quiet street

* Beautiful warm-toned Hardwood Floors, new carpeting on the second floor

* Kitchen with GRANITE countertops, lots of cabinets, and the FINEST in Appliances

* Huge Master Bedroom (en suite) with beautiful JACUZZI TUB

* Two car private parking in gated secure garage, addl street permit parking available



PALO ALTO's best neighborhood schools

- Addison School: GRADES K-5

- Jordan Middle School: GRADES 6-8

- Palo Alto High School: GRADES 9-1



Rental Terms

Rent: $6690.00

Available: 07/01/2020. Available for showing with appoinment.

Minimum 12 months lease.

Deposit is equal to two (2) months rent.

Applicants subject to credit and background checks.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/136543

