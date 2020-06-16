All apartments in Palo Alto
Location

430 Webster Street, Palo Alto, CA 94301
Downtown North

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $6690 · Avail. Jul 1

$6,690

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 LUXURIOUS 2-Level Condo AMAZING DOWNTOWN LOCATION - Property Id: 136543

IN THE HEART OF Downtown Palo Alto, 1/2 block from University Ave in downtown!

Luxurious Condominium Building
* 4 Bedrooms
* 3 Bathrooms
* ~1800 square feet
* Quiet complex
* Generous-sized TWO-LEVEL condo with privacy and elegance
* Spacious Living Room with FIREPLACE and BALCONY with green views and a quiet street
* Beautiful warm-toned Hardwood Floors, new carpeting on the second floor
* Kitchen with GRANITE countertops, lots of cabinets, and the FINEST in Appliances
* Huge Master Bedroom (en suite) with beautiful JACUZZI TUB
* Two car private parking in gated secure garage, addl street permit parking available

PALO ALTO's best neighborhood schools
- Addison School: GRADES K-5
- Jordan Middle School: GRADES 6-8
- Palo Alto High School: GRADES 9-1

Rental Terms
Rent: $6690.00
Available: 07/01/2020. Available for showing with appoinment.
Minimum 12 months lease.
Deposit is equal to two (2) months rent.
Applicants subject to credit and background checks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/136543
Property Id 136543

(RLNE5808240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Webster Street have any available units?
430 Webster Street has a unit available for $6,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 Webster Street have?
Some of 430 Webster Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Webster Street currently offering any rent specials?
430 Webster Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Webster Street pet-friendly?
No, 430 Webster Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does 430 Webster Street offer parking?
Yes, 430 Webster Street does offer parking.
Does 430 Webster Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 Webster Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Webster Street have a pool?
No, 430 Webster Street does not have a pool.
Does 430 Webster Street have accessible units?
No, 430 Webster Street does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Webster Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 Webster Street has units with dishwashers.
