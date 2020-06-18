All apartments in Palo Alto
Find more places like 4250 Pomona Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palo Alto, CA
/
4250 Pomona Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

4250 Pomona Ave.

4250 Pomona Avenue · (650) 815-8588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palo Alto
See all
Green Acres
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4250 Pomona Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94306
Green Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4250 Pomona Ave. · Avail. now

$8,750

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
Fantastic from the minute you come to the curb: this is a clean, stylish, modern design with a sweeping open floor plan and space for everything! - From the front door you can enter the lovely living room, with a large fireplace or move through the dining room that opens to the kitchen and family room. This is a kitchen designed for entertaining, with gorgeous counter tops, top of the line stainless appliances and a wall of glass, opening to the patio. The center patio features spacious outdoor seating, a fire pit and an outdoor kitchen. Perfect for cozy late evenings and wonderful parties.
On the ground floor there are three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and an efficient laundry/mud room with HE washer and dryer.
Upstairs is the master bedroom, spacious bathroom and walk in closet and a 5th bedroom that would be perfect for a new baby, or as an office.
In the upstairs hallway there is a little nook for the junior executive office!
Downstairs has gleaming hardwood floors.
The backyard is a super play yard, with built in "fort", slide and opportunity for endless hours of fun.
Walk to Juana Briones elementary, Terman Middle and Gunn High. (Tenant to verify availability)
Available June 1, 2020. June rent discounted to $8250, as a move in bonus!
Please: no pets/no smoking.
Contact: Teri Berwick (DRE: 01705674) at Summerhill Property Management, Inc. (DRE: 01523660). 650 815 8588 for an appointment to view.

(RLNE3215482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4250 Pomona Ave. have any available units?
4250 Pomona Ave. has a unit available for $8,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 4250 Pomona Ave. have?
Some of 4250 Pomona Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4250 Pomona Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4250 Pomona Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4250 Pomona Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4250 Pomona Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does 4250 Pomona Ave. offer parking?
No, 4250 Pomona Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4250 Pomona Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4250 Pomona Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4250 Pomona Ave. have a pool?
No, 4250 Pomona Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4250 Pomona Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4250 Pomona Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4250 Pomona Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4250 Pomona Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4250 Pomona Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stanford Villa
3375 Alma St
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Tan Plaza Continental
580 Arastradero Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Wellsbury
3085 Middlefield Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Hawthorne Apartment Homes
325 Hawthorne Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301
The Marc Palo Alto
501 Forest Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301
Mia
535 Everett Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301

Similar Pages

Palo Alto 1 BedroomsPalo Alto 2 Bedrooms
Palo Alto Apartments with BalconyPalo Alto Apartments with Parking
Palo Alto Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CA
Santa Cruz, CAPacifica, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Midtown Palo AltoGreen Acres
Downtown North

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity