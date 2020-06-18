4250 Pomona Ave.

Amenities

Fantastic from the minute you come to the curb: this is a clean, stylish, modern design with a sweeping open floor plan and space for everything! - From the front door you can enter the lovely living room, with a large fireplace or move through the dining room that opens to the kitchen and family room. This is a kitchen designed for entertaining, with gorgeous counter tops, top of the line stainless appliances and a wall of glass, opening to the patio. The center patio features spacious outdoor seating, a fire pit and an outdoor kitchen. Perfect for cozy late evenings and wonderful parties.

On the ground floor there are three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and an efficient laundry/mud room with HE washer and dryer.

Upstairs is the master bedroom, spacious bathroom and walk in closet and a 5th bedroom that would be perfect for a new baby, or as an office.

In the upstairs hallway there is a little nook for the junior executive office!

Downstairs has gleaming hardwood floors.

The backyard is a super play yard, with built in "fort", slide and opportunity for endless hours of fun.

Walk to Juana Briones elementary, Terman Middle and Gunn High. (Tenant to verify availability)

Available June 1, 2020. June rent discounted to $8250, as a move in bonus!

Please: no pets/no smoking.

Contact: Teri Berwick (DRE: 01705674) at Summerhill Property Management, Inc. (DRE: 01523660). 650 815 8588 for an appointment to view.



(RLNE3215482)