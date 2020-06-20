420 Tennyson Ave.

Amenities

Fabulous Vintage Old Palo Charmer, Great PA schools, easy commute location, wonderful neighborhood! - CHARMING vintage home, in Old Palo Alto.

Spacious living room with gas fireplace features large, arched windows that bring in floods of light.

Updated kitchen with beautiful stainless appliances and cute breakfast area, looking out to the front garden.

Three bedrooms across the back of the house, and spacious bath, with a tub and a shower.

All hardwood floors.

Laundry room was moved to a separate closet, to open up a mud room/small office off the kitchen.

Back deck is amazing with plenty of room for wonderful parties and BBQs.

Garage was converted to an office, with windows looking out onto the back yard. Work from home and enjoy the peace of being in your own space!

PLENTY of garden space to plant veggies or herbs.

Top rated Palo Alto Schools: Walter Hays Elementary, Greene Middle, and Paly High. All easy walk/biking distance. Tenant to verify availability.

Owner may consider pets, with references and additional deposit.

Contact Teri Berwick (BRE 01705674) at for an appointment to view. 650 815 8588. Professionally managed by Summerhill Property Management, Inc. (BRE 01523660)



