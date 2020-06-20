All apartments in Palo Alto
Find more places like 420 Tennyson Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palo Alto, CA
/
420 Tennyson Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

420 Tennyson Ave.

420 Tennyson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palo Alto
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

420 Tennyson Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94301
Old Palo Alto

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Fabulous Vintage Old Palo Charmer, Great PA schools, easy commute location, wonderful neighborhood! - CHARMING vintage home, in Old Palo Alto.
Spacious living room with gas fireplace features large, arched windows that bring in floods of light.
Updated kitchen with beautiful stainless appliances and cute breakfast area, looking out to the front garden.
Three bedrooms across the back of the house, and spacious bath, with a tub and a shower.
All hardwood floors.
Laundry room was moved to a separate closet, to open up a mud room/small office off the kitchen.
Back deck is amazing with plenty of room for wonderful parties and BBQs.
Garage was converted to an office, with windows looking out onto the back yard. Work from home and enjoy the peace of being in your own space!
PLENTY of garden space to plant veggies or herbs.
Top rated Palo Alto Schools: Walter Hays Elementary, Greene Middle, and Paly High. All easy walk/biking distance. Tenant to verify availability.
Owner may consider pets, with references and additional deposit.
Contact Teri Berwick (BRE 01705674) at for an appointment to view. 650 815 8588. Professionally managed by Summerhill Property Management, Inc. (BRE 01523660)

(RLNE5810990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Tennyson Ave. have any available units?
420 Tennyson Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palo Alto, CA.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 Tennyson Ave. have?
Some of 420 Tennyson Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Tennyson Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
420 Tennyson Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Tennyson Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Tennyson Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 420 Tennyson Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 420 Tennyson Ave. does offer parking.
Does 420 Tennyson Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Tennyson Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Tennyson Ave. have a pool?
No, 420 Tennyson Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 420 Tennyson Ave. have accessible units?
No, 420 Tennyson Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Tennyson Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Tennyson Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Tan Plaza Continental
580 Arastradero Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Palo Alto Place
565 Arastradero Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Wellsbury
3085 Middlefield Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Hawthorne Apartment Homes
325 Hawthorne Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301
The Marc Palo Alto
501 Forest Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301
Mia
535 Everett Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301

Similar Pages

Palo Alto 1 BedroomsPalo Alto 2 Bedrooms
Palo Alto Apartments with BalconyPalo Alto Apartments with Parking
Palo Alto Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CA
Santa Cruz, CAPacifica, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Midtown Palo AltoGreen Acres
Downtown North

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco