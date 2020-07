Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking

Country Living has never been closer. Huge home located on just under an Acre.Just off Foot Hill Expressway. Just minutes to Restaurants, Parks and Shopping. As well as some of the Best Schools in the area. Easy Commute to All Bay Area Tech Companies.The Owner will consider short term options with a 9 month minimum. Call Today!