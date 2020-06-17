All apartments in Palo Alto

Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

410 Sheridan Ave Unit 217

410 Sheridan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

410 Sheridan Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94306
Evergreen Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Contemporary 2Bed/2Bath condo - highly desired Evergreen Park neighborhood – Palo Alto. - Visit the virtual tour

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Q1Vataegmed&ts=1

This 2 bed, 2 bath corner unit condo was fully remodeled in 2018. It has about 1,293 sq. ft. of living space with modern amenities including quartz counter-tops and stainless steel kitchen appliances, recessed lighting, & engineered hardwood floors throughout, beautiful crown molding, contemporary baseboards, modern bathrooms, in-unit washer/dryer. The living & dining areas lead out to a private balcony that allows natural light into the home. The building is fully-accessible with elevator.

Great Location! Very quiet environment. Only blocks away from Michelin-rated dining, cafes, & groceries on California Ave, Caltrain, Jerry Bowden, & Peers Parks. Close commute to Stanford/Palo Alto Community Playing Fields, Stanford University, Downtown Palo Alto, & Town & Country Village.

Hurry and schedule a viewing appointment before it’s gone! 415-610-9055

Lease terms:

- Property available to move-in Now!
- Lease term: 1 year
- Rent price: $4,100/mo
- Security deposit: $5,000
- Parking: 1 car assigned spot in underground garage
- All appliances included
- Tenants responsible for: Electricity, gas, and Internet.
- Water service and trash pick up included in rent.
- Tenants to comply with the HOA rules.
- One small pet is allowed
- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.
- No Smoking is allowed.
- No subleasing - No Airbnb

(RLNE5911256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Sheridan Ave Unit 217 have any available units?
410 Sheridan Ave Unit 217 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palo Alto, CA.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 Sheridan Ave Unit 217 have?
Some of 410 Sheridan Ave Unit 217's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Sheridan Ave Unit 217 currently offering any rent specials?
410 Sheridan Ave Unit 217 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Sheridan Ave Unit 217 pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 Sheridan Ave Unit 217 is pet friendly.
Does 410 Sheridan Ave Unit 217 offer parking?
Yes, 410 Sheridan Ave Unit 217 offers parking.
Does 410 Sheridan Ave Unit 217 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 Sheridan Ave Unit 217 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Sheridan Ave Unit 217 have a pool?
No, 410 Sheridan Ave Unit 217 does not have a pool.
Does 410 Sheridan Ave Unit 217 have accessible units?
No, 410 Sheridan Ave Unit 217 does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Sheridan Ave Unit 217 have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Sheridan Ave Unit 217 does not have units with dishwashers.
