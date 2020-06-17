410 Sheridan Ave Unit 217

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage internet access

Contemporary 2Bed/2Bath condo - highly desired Evergreen Park neighborhood – Palo Alto. - Visit the virtual tour



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Q1Vataegmed&ts=1



This 2 bed, 2 bath corner unit condo was fully remodeled in 2018. It has about 1,293 sq. ft. of living space with modern amenities including quartz counter-tops and stainless steel kitchen appliances, recessed lighting, & engineered hardwood floors throughout, beautiful crown molding, contemporary baseboards, modern bathrooms, in-unit washer/dryer. The living & dining areas lead out to a private balcony that allows natural light into the home. The building is fully-accessible with elevator.



Great Location! Very quiet environment. Only blocks away from Michelin-rated dining, cafes, & groceries on California Ave, Caltrain, Jerry Bowden, & Peers Parks. Close commute to Stanford/Palo Alto Community Playing Fields, Stanford University, Downtown Palo Alto, & Town & Country Village.



Hurry and schedule a viewing appointment before it’s gone! 415-610-9055



Lease terms:



- Property available to move-in Now!

- Lease term: 1 year

- Rent price: $4,100/mo

- Security deposit: $5,000

- Parking: 1 car assigned spot in underground garage

- All appliances included

- Tenants responsible for: Electricity, gas, and Internet.

- Water service and trash pick up included in rent.

- Tenants to comply with the HOA rules.

- One small pet is allowed

- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.

- No Smoking is allowed.

- No subleasing - No Airbnb



(RLNE5911256)