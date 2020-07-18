All apartments in Palo Alto
Find more places like 3883 La Donna Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palo Alto, CA
/
3883 La Donna Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3883 La Donna Ave

3883 La Donna Avenue · (650) 815-1262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palo Alto
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

3883 La Donna Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94306
Barron Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3883 La Donna Ave · Avail. Aug 1

$12,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3268 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3883 La Donna Ave Available 08/01/20 Large Five Bedroom Home in Great Location - Coming soon!

Located in the Barron Park neighborhood, this beautiful, five bedroom home is coming available in early August! With easy access to El Camino Real, Hwy 101 and 280, and convenient shopping locations like the San Antionio shopping center.

This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living area, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a large front and back yard space.

Some additional features include:
- Two car garage
- Expansive patio with fountain and fireplace
- High ceilings

Schools for this home are as follows (prospective tenant to confirm with local school district):
- Barron Park Elementary
- Fletcher School
- Henry M. Gunn High School

This home is available unfurnished and is available for a 12 month lease. Deposit is equal to one (1) months rent. Applicants subject to credit and background checks. No Pets, No Smoking.Please call to schedule an appointment. Currently occupied, please do not disturb.

Professionally managed by Wilbur Properties
CAL DRE# 00823559
WilburProperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5907086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3883 La Donna Ave have any available units?
3883 La Donna Ave has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 3883 La Donna Ave have?
Some of 3883 La Donna Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3883 La Donna Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3883 La Donna Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3883 La Donna Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3883 La Donna Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does 3883 La Donna Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3883 La Donna Ave offers parking.
Does 3883 La Donna Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3883 La Donna Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3883 La Donna Ave have a pool?
No, 3883 La Donna Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3883 La Donna Ave have accessible units?
No, 3883 La Donna Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3883 La Donna Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3883 La Donna Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3883 La Donna Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stanford Villa
3375 Alma St
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Tan Plaza Continental
580 Arastradero Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Palo Alto Place
565 Arastradero Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Wellsbury
3085 Middlefield Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Hawthorne Apartment Homes
325 Hawthorne Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301
Mia
535 Everett Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301

Similar Pages

Palo Alto 1 BedroomsPalo Alto 2 Bedrooms
Palo Alto Apartments with BalconiesPalo Alto Apartments with Pools
Palo Alto Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAUnion City, CADublin, CASan Ramon, CAFoster City, CA
Tracy, CASan Rafael, CACastro Valley, CASanta Cruz, CAPacifica, CAPleasant Hill, CAMartinez, CARichmond, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Midtown Palo AltoDowntown North
Green Acres
University South

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity