3883 La Donna Ave Available 08/01/20 Large Five Bedroom Home in Great Location - Coming soon!



Located in the Barron Park neighborhood, this beautiful, five bedroom home is coming available in early August! With easy access to El Camino Real, Hwy 101 and 280, and convenient shopping locations like the San Antionio shopping center.



This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living area, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a large front and back yard space.



Some additional features include:

- Two car garage

- Expansive patio with fountain and fireplace

- High ceilings



Schools for this home are as follows (prospective tenant to confirm with local school district):

- Barron Park Elementary

- Fletcher School

- Henry M. Gunn High School



This home is available unfurnished and is available for a 12 month lease. Deposit is equal to one (1) months rent. Applicants subject to credit and background checks. No Pets, No Smoking.Please call to schedule an appointment. Currently occupied, please do not disturb.



No Pets Allowed



