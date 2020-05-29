3393 Kenneth Drive

Amenities

Updated Eichler with Huge Backyard Ready to Rent June 2020! - Available end of June 2020. Currently occupied, please do not disturb.



Found on the border of the Palo Verde and Midtown Neigborhoods, this 3br/2ba home could be yours!



This amazing property is located just 10 minutes away from downtown Palo Alto, 5 minutes away from the Midtown Shopping District, and has great access to highway 101.



Highlights include a spacious family room; a large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances; and a spacious backyard with plenty of patio space for outdoor seating and activities!



Some additional features include:

- Tile flooring throughout the home

- Spacious garage for storage and vehicles

- Additional room that could be used as an office, den or bedroom

- HUGE backyard!



Located in desirable Palo Alto, which boasts some of the best schools in the state!



Minimum 12 months lease. Deposit is equal to one (1) months rent. Applicants subject to credit and background checks.



No smoking is allowed. Small to medium sized pets will be considered. Virtual tours available. If you are interested in an in-person tour, we do require an application first.



This property is professionally managed by Wilbur Properties.



DRE#00823559



