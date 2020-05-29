All apartments in Palo Alto
Find more places like 3393 Kenneth Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palo Alto, CA
/
3393 Kenneth Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

3393 Kenneth Drive

3393 Kenneth Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palo Alto
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3393 Kenneth Drive, Palo Alto, CA 94303
Palo Verde

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated Eichler with Huge Backyard Ready to Rent June 2020! - Available end of June 2020. Currently occupied, please do not disturb.

Found on the border of the Palo Verde and Midtown Neigborhoods, this 3br/2ba home could be yours!

This amazing property is located just 10 minutes away from downtown Palo Alto, 5 minutes away from the Midtown Shopping District, and has great access to highway 101.

Highlights include a spacious family room; a large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances; and a spacious backyard with plenty of patio space for outdoor seating and activities!

Some additional features include:
- Tile flooring throughout the home
- Spacious garage for storage and vehicles
- Additional room that could be used as an office, den or bedroom
- HUGE backyard!

Located in desirable Palo Alto, which boasts some of the best schools in the state!

Minimum 12 months lease. Deposit is equal to one (1) months rent. Applicants subject to credit and background checks.

No smoking is allowed. Small to medium sized pets will be considered. Virtual tours available. If you are interested in an in-person tour, we do require an application first.

This property is professionally managed by Wilbur Properties.

DRE#00823559

(RLNE4869458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3393 Kenneth Drive have any available units?
3393 Kenneth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palo Alto, CA.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 3393 Kenneth Drive have?
Some of 3393 Kenneth Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3393 Kenneth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3393 Kenneth Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3393 Kenneth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3393 Kenneth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3393 Kenneth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3393 Kenneth Drive does offer parking.
Does 3393 Kenneth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3393 Kenneth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3393 Kenneth Drive have a pool?
No, 3393 Kenneth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3393 Kenneth Drive have accessible units?
No, 3393 Kenneth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3393 Kenneth Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3393 Kenneth Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Tan Plaza Continental
580 Arastradero Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Palo Alto Place
565 Arastradero Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Wellsbury
3085 Middlefield Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Hawthorne Apartment Homes
325 Hawthorne Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301
The Marc Palo Alto
501 Forest Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301
Mia
535 Everett Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301

Similar Pages

Palo Alto 1 BedroomsPalo Alto 2 Bedrooms
Palo Alto Apartments with BalconyPalo Alto Apartments with Parking
Palo Alto Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CA
Santa Cruz, CAPacifica, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Midtown Palo AltoGreen Acres
Downtown North

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco