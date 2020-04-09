332 Cowper Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

2 Bedrooms PLUS Third Floor Home Office! - Downtown Location, Privacy, Space and Style.....this condo has it all. Enter this fabulous end unit townhome and you are greeted by gleaming hardwood floors and freshly painted walls. Hang your coat and prepare a bite to eat in the luxurious kitchen featuring high end stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. After dinner, grab a book and cozy up by the living room fire or venture out to enjoy the bay area breeze on your private patio. Time for bed? The second floor features a bedroom with balcony, hall bathroom and a spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, private bathroom and a second balcony. From the master, a third floor oasis awaits. Be creative with this large bonus room featuring built in bookcases and yet another large balcony overlooking your peaceful neighborhood. After a good night's sleep, walk to your choice of downtown cafes for a coffee and breakfast or retrieve your vehicle from the private underground garage and hop on the nearby interstate to explore all that the bay area has to offer. Either way, you're off to a great start in this unique and spacious downtown Palo Alto home.



home details:

- three level condo on a beautiful tree lined residential street

- two large bedrooms, a third floor home office and two and a half bathrooms

- large windows provide a naturally lit living space throughout the day

- private outdoor patio and 3 upstairs balconies

- gorgeous hardwoods throughout the 1st floor

- brand new modern carpet on the 2nd and 3rd floors

- high end, stainless steel appliances and new black granite countertops

- freshly painted walls and trim throughout

- central air conditioning provides year round comfort on hot California days

- full size washer/dryer in convenient closet with storage

- assigned underground parking in controlled acces garage

- owner/hoa pays garbage/recycling

- tenant pays water/sewer, trash, electric, gas, internet

- security deposit $5900



community details:

- prime downtown Palo Alto location

- quiet 8 unit condominium complex on residential street

- underground controlled access parking garage



around town:

- University Ave shops and restaurants

- Stanford Shopping Center and Hospital

- Caltrain

- Peet's, Starbucks and Haus House

- Whole Foods

- Johnson Park



(RLNE2816526)