Home
/
Palo Alto, CA
/
332 Cowper Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

332 Cowper Street

332 Cowper Street · (408) 675-0354
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

332 Cowper Street, Palo Alto, CA 94301
Downtown North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 332 Cowper Street · Avail. now

$5,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1572 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
2 Bedrooms PLUS Third Floor Home Office! - Downtown Location, Privacy, Space and Style.....this condo has it all. Enter this fabulous end unit townhome and you are greeted by gleaming hardwood floors and freshly painted walls. Hang your coat and prepare a bite to eat in the luxurious kitchen featuring high end stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. After dinner, grab a book and cozy up by the living room fire or venture out to enjoy the bay area breeze on your private patio. Time for bed? The second floor features a bedroom with balcony, hall bathroom and a spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, private bathroom and a second balcony. From the master, a third floor oasis awaits. Be creative with this large bonus room featuring built in bookcases and yet another large balcony overlooking your peaceful neighborhood. After a good night's sleep, walk to your choice of downtown cafes for a coffee and breakfast or retrieve your vehicle from the private underground garage and hop on the nearby interstate to explore all that the bay area has to offer. Either way, you're off to a great start in this unique and spacious downtown Palo Alto home.

home details:
- three level condo on a beautiful tree lined residential street
- two large bedrooms, a third floor home office and two and a half bathrooms
- large windows provide a naturally lit living space throughout the day
- private outdoor patio and 3 upstairs balconies
- gorgeous hardwoods throughout the 1st floor
- brand new modern carpet on the 2nd and 3rd floors
- high end, stainless steel appliances and new black granite countertops
- freshly painted walls and trim throughout
- central air conditioning provides year round comfort on hot California days
- full size washer/dryer in convenient closet with storage
- assigned underground parking in controlled acces garage
- owner/hoa pays garbage/recycling
- tenant pays water/sewer, trash, electric, gas, internet
- security deposit $5900

community details:
- prime downtown Palo Alto location
- quiet 8 unit condominium complex on residential street
- underground controlled access parking garage

around town:
- University Ave shops and restaurants
- Stanford Shopping Center and Hospital
- Caltrain
- Peet's, Starbucks and Haus House
- Whole Foods
- Johnson Park

(RLNE2816526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 Cowper Street have any available units?
332 Cowper Street has a unit available for $5,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 332 Cowper Street have?
Some of 332 Cowper Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 Cowper Street currently offering any rent specials?
332 Cowper Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Cowper Street pet-friendly?
No, 332 Cowper Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does 332 Cowper Street offer parking?
Yes, 332 Cowper Street does offer parking.
Does 332 Cowper Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 332 Cowper Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Cowper Street have a pool?
No, 332 Cowper Street does not have a pool.
Does 332 Cowper Street have accessible units?
No, 332 Cowper Street does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Cowper Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 Cowper Street does not have units with dishwashers.
