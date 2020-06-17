331 Poe St Unit #4

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER!!!



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30,2020.



Call us now to book your showing!



HURRY! HURRY!

Located just minutes away to and from Downtown Menlo Park, this lovely, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment home property rental in the Very Walkable and a Biker’s Paradise rated area in Downtown North neighborhood in Palo Alto can be yours today!



In the comfy interior, you’ll find a polished hardwood and carpeted floor, and tiled floors in the bathroom. The unit has a shared/coin-operated washer and dryer making your laundry woes a thing of the past!



Its nice kitchen has smooth granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. It has forced-air heating. It’s a pet-friendly home but only cats are allowed; negotiable on dogs; with a $100 pet deposit/pet and $25 pet rent. No smoking in the property. Lucky renters can freely use the shared pool and BBQ area.



It comes with a single covered carport located in front of the property. It has storage, too. This is a pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed. Smoking is prohibited on the property.



Tenant pays gas, electricity, and sewage. Water and trash will be covered by the landlord.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 80

Bike Score: 100



Bus lines:

280 Purdue/Fordham - Stanford Mall - 0.3 mile

397 San Francisco - Palo Alto Transit Ctr - 0.3 mile

296 Redwood City Transit Center - Bayshore/Donohoe - 0.3 mile

281 Onetta Harris Ctr - Stanford Mall - 0.3 mile



Rail lines:

Local Local - 0.5 mile

Bullet Baby Bullet - 0.5 mile

Limited



