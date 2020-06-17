All apartments in Palo Alto
331 Poe St Unit #4

331 Poe St · (408) 917-0430
Location

331 Poe St, Palo Alto, CA 94301
Downtown North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER!!!

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30,2020.

Call us now to book your showing!

HURRY! HURRY!
Located just minutes away to and from Downtown Menlo Park, this lovely, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment home property rental in the Very Walkable and a Biker’s Paradise rated area in Downtown North neighborhood in Palo Alto can be yours today!

In the comfy interior, you’ll find a polished hardwood and carpeted floor, and tiled floors in the bathroom. The unit has a shared/coin-operated washer and dryer making your laundry woes a thing of the past!

Its nice kitchen has smooth granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. It has forced-air heating. It’s a pet-friendly home but only cats are allowed; negotiable on dogs; with a $100 pet deposit/pet and $25 pet rent. No smoking in the property. Lucky renters can freely use the shared pool and BBQ area.

It comes with a single covered carport located in front of the property. It has storage, too. This is a pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed. Smoking is prohibited on the property.

Tenant pays gas, electricity, and sewage. Water and trash will be covered by the landlord.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 80
Bike Score: 100

Bus lines:
280 Purdue/Fordham - Stanford Mall - 0.3 mile
397 San Francisco - Palo Alto Transit Ctr - 0.3 mile
296 Redwood City Transit Center - Bayshore/Donohoe - 0.3 mile
281 Onetta Harris Ctr - Stanford Mall - 0.3 mile

Rail lines:
Local Local - 0.5 mile
Bullet Baby Bullet - 0.5 mile
Limited

(RLNE5846415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

