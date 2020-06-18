325 Curtner Ave. Apt.b Palo Alto

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance

Cozy, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment home property rental on the Ventura neighborhood in Palo Alto.



It comes with 1 covered and 1 uncovered, 2-tandem parking.



This unit features laminated/tile flooring and a regular tub. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and oven/stove. A coin-operated/shared washer and dryer are available along with ceiling fans and wall (gas) heating. No pets, sorry. Smoking is not allowed, too.



Renter pays electricity, sewage, and gas whereas the landlord will handle the water and trash utilities.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Hoover Park, Jerry Bowden Park, Rinconada Park, and Peers Park.



Bus lines:

35 DNTN MTN VIEW - STANFORD SHOP CTR - 0.2 mile

88 VETS HOSP - MIDDLEFIELD & COLORADO - 0.2 mile

89 CALIFORNIA AVE CTRN-VETS HOSPITAL - 0.6 mile



Rail lines:

Bullet Baby Bullet - 0.6 mile

Limited Limited - 0.6 mile

Local Local - 0.6 mile



No Pets Allowed



