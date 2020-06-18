All apartments in Palo Alto
Find more places like 325 Curtner Ave. Apt.b Palo Alto.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palo Alto, CA
/
325 Curtner Ave. Apt.b Palo Alto
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

325 Curtner Ave. Apt.b Palo Alto

325 Curtner Avenue · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palo Alto
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

325 Curtner Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94306
Ventura

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
24hr maintenance
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Cozy, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment home property rental on the Ventura neighborhood in Palo Alto.

It comes with 1 covered and 1 uncovered, 2-tandem parking.

This unit features laminated/tile flooring and a regular tub. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and oven/stove. A coin-operated/shared washer and dryer are available along with ceiling fans and wall (gas) heating. No pets, sorry. Smoking is not allowed, too.

Renter pays electricity, sewage, and gas whereas the landlord will handle the water and trash utilities.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Hoover Park, Jerry Bowden Park, Rinconada Park, and Peers Park.

Bus lines:
35 DNTN MTN VIEW - STANFORD SHOP CTR - 0.2 mile
88 VETS HOSP - MIDDLEFIELD & COLORADO - 0.2 mile
89 CALIFORNIA AVE CTRN-VETS HOSPITAL - 0.6 mile

Rail lines:
Bullet Baby Bullet - 0.6 mile
Limited Limited - 0.6 mile
Local Local - 0.6 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5697753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Curtner Ave. Apt.b Palo Alto have any available units?
325 Curtner Ave. Apt.b Palo Alto has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 Curtner Ave. Apt.b Palo Alto have?
Some of 325 Curtner Ave. Apt.b Palo Alto's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Curtner Ave. Apt.b Palo Alto currently offering any rent specials?
325 Curtner Ave. Apt.b Palo Alto isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Curtner Ave. Apt.b Palo Alto pet-friendly?
No, 325 Curtner Ave. Apt.b Palo Alto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does 325 Curtner Ave. Apt.b Palo Alto offer parking?
Yes, 325 Curtner Ave. Apt.b Palo Alto does offer parking.
Does 325 Curtner Ave. Apt.b Palo Alto have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 Curtner Ave. Apt.b Palo Alto offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Curtner Ave. Apt.b Palo Alto have a pool?
No, 325 Curtner Ave. Apt.b Palo Alto does not have a pool.
Does 325 Curtner Ave. Apt.b Palo Alto have accessible units?
No, 325 Curtner Ave. Apt.b Palo Alto does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Curtner Ave. Apt.b Palo Alto have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 Curtner Ave. Apt.b Palo Alto does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 325 Curtner Ave. Apt.b Palo Alto?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stanford Villa
3375 Alma St
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Tan Plaza Continental
580 Arastradero Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Palo Alto Place
565 Arastradero Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Hawthorne Apartment Homes
325 Hawthorne Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301
The Marc Palo Alto
501 Forest Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301
Mia
535 Everett Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301

Similar Pages

Palo Alto 1 BedroomsPalo Alto 2 Bedrooms
Palo Alto Apartments with BalconyPalo Alto Apartments with Parking
Palo Alto Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CA
Santa Cruz, CAPacifica, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Midtown Palo AltoGreen Acres
Downtown North

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity