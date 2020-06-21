All apartments in Palo Alto
2865 Park BLVD 211
Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:49 AM

2865 Park BLVD 211

2865 Park Boulevard · (650) 327-1521
Location

2865 Park Boulevard, Palo Alto, CA 94306
Ventura

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1420 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
FURNISHED! Welcome to the vibrant California Avenue District! Completed in summer of 2016 this beautiful 1475 SF 2nd floor corner unit is turn-key! Super light filled space, walking distance to CAL AVE shopping and restaurants. Mixed-use project w/soft-tech businesses on the ground level, residences on the 2nd and 3rd floors. L-corner balcony, SW facing, open floorplan. LVT wood-look flooring in living area, TVs, carpet in bedrooms. Granite counters, pass-thru breakfast bar, all electric kitchen,W/D in unit. Underground parking w/assigned space, WATER, HOT WATER, A/C, HEAT AND TRASH, plus a large storage unit included in rent. Controlled access complex with 3rd floor pool. Ready for move-in April 4, 2020. Scandanavian teak furnishings, M BR is ensuite with a large walk-in closet. Guest BRs have a double bed, queen bed, desks, mirrored wardrobe closets each. Controlled access building. Minutes from the train station, Stanford and Sunday Farmer's market. Prefer 1 year lease. N/S, N/P.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2865 Park BLVD 211 have any available units?
2865 Park BLVD 211 has a unit available for $6,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 2865 Park BLVD 211 have?
Some of 2865 Park BLVD 211's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2865 Park BLVD 211 currently offering any rent specials?
2865 Park BLVD 211 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2865 Park BLVD 211 pet-friendly?
No, 2865 Park BLVD 211 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does 2865 Park BLVD 211 offer parking?
Yes, 2865 Park BLVD 211 does offer parking.
Does 2865 Park BLVD 211 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2865 Park BLVD 211 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2865 Park BLVD 211 have a pool?
Yes, 2865 Park BLVD 211 has a pool.
Does 2865 Park BLVD 211 have accessible units?
Yes, 2865 Park BLVD 211 has accessible units.
Does 2865 Park BLVD 211 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2865 Park BLVD 211 does not have units with dishwashers.
