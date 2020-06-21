2865 Park BLVD 211

Amenities

FURNISHED! Welcome to the vibrant California Avenue District! Completed in summer of 2016 this beautiful 1475 SF 2nd floor corner unit is turn-key! Super light filled space, walking distance to CAL AVE shopping and restaurants. Mixed-use project w/soft-tech businesses on the ground level, residences on the 2nd and 3rd floors. L-corner balcony, SW facing, open floorplan. LVT wood-look flooring in living area, TVs, carpet in bedrooms. Granite counters, pass-thru breakfast bar, all electric kitchen,W/D in unit. Underground parking w/assigned space, WATER, HOT WATER, A/C, HEAT AND TRASH, plus a large storage unit included in rent. Controlled access complex with 3rd floor pool. Ready for move-in April 4, 2020. Scandanavian teak furnishings, M BR is ensuite with a large walk-in closet. Guest BRs have a double bed, queen bed, desks, mirrored wardrobe closets each. Controlled access building. Minutes from the train station, Stanford and Sunday Farmer's market. Prefer 1 year lease. N/S, N/P.