2809 Greer Rd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2809 Greer Rd

2809 Greer Road · No Longer Available
Location

2809 Greer Road, Palo Alto, CA 94303
Midtown Palo Alto

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Available 07/15/20 Palo Alto Midtown Family Home with Fenced Yard - Property Id: 23336

Vaulted ceiling with floor to ceiling windows looks out on tidy redwood fenced back yard. Built in bookcase, wood burning fireplace. Multiple skylights. Single-family home built mid-century, renovated and enlarged in 1989. The property has approximately 1,300 sq.ft. living space, 3 bedrooms, with large Master and 2 baths with a lot size of 5,980 sq. ft.
Electric baseboards heating, room adjust, foam roof (flat), 4 skylights, washer/dryer, recently replaced refrig, garbage disposal. Laminate flooring in great room (dining room/living room) and hallway, with high ceilings. Wall to wall carpet in bedrooms. Carport, bi-weekly gardening service included. Fruit trees.
Rated 34 in "Walk Score" by https://www.walkscore.com, nearby schools include Palo Verde Elementary School, Jane Lathrop Stanford Middle School and Palo Alto High School. Shopping (Safeway, Banking, etc.) is within walking distance or an quick bike ride in Midtown Palo Alto.
Open to dogs with supplement to deposit and rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/23336
Property Id 23336

(RLNE5820300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

