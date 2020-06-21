2809 Greer Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Palo Alto Midtown Family Home with Fenced Yard



Vaulted ceiling with floor to ceiling windows looks out on tidy redwood fenced back yard. Built in bookcase, wood burning fireplace. Multiple skylights. Single-family home built mid-century, renovated and enlarged in 1989. The property has approximately 1,300 sq.ft. living space, 3 bedrooms, with large Master and 2 baths with a lot size of 5,980 sq. ft.

Electric baseboards heating, room adjust, foam roof (flat), 4 skylights, washer/dryer, recently replaced refrig, garbage disposal. Laminate flooring in great room (dining room/living room) and hallway, with high ceilings. Wall to wall carpet in bedrooms. Carport, bi-weekly gardening service included. Fruit trees.

Rated 34 in "Walk Score" by https://www.walkscore.com, nearby schools include Palo Verde Elementary School, Jane Lathrop Stanford Middle School and Palo Alto High School. Shopping (Safeway, Banking, etc.) is within walking distance or an quick bike ride in Midtown Palo Alto.

Open to dogs with supplement to deposit and rent.

