Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Beautiful sun soaked home in Palo Alto now available for rent! This home offers hardwood floors throughout, big windows, spacious bedrooms, and a large backyard. With 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, this home is perfect for anyone looking to relocate to Palo Alto. Very close to the Oregon Expressway, Highway 101, and El Camino making the location extremely central!