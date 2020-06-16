1181 Forest Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming House in Cresent Park - **AVAILABLE BEGINNING JUNE 2020*



Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house on a quiet, tree-lined street of Palo Altos Crescent Park neighborhood. Conveniently located a short distance to Downtown Palo Alto and a few blocks from Eleanor Pardee Park.



Completely remodeled in 2007, this lovely home features hardwood floors and natural light throughout. The kitchen features a gas burning stove and marble counter tops. The downstairs bathroom was beautifully designed with a tile floor and shower. The master bathroom features marble counter tops and a marble shower. Large master walk-in closet. French doors from the dining room lead out into a private backyard.



Prestigious Palo Alto schools and easy access to US 101.



Schools for this area are (tenant to verify):

Addison Elementary School

Greene Middle School

Palo Alto High School



Minimum 12 months lease. Deposit is equal to one (1) months rent. Applicants subject to credit and background checks. Smoking is not allowed, and no pets.



