Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1181 Forest Avenue

1181 Forest Avenue · (650) 815-1262
Location

1181 Forest Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94301
Crescent Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1181 Forest Avenue · Avail. now

$6,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1851 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming House in Cresent Park - **AVAILABLE BEGINNING JUNE 2020*

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house on a quiet, tree-lined street of Palo Altos Crescent Park neighborhood. Conveniently located a short distance to Downtown Palo Alto and a few blocks from Eleanor Pardee Park.

Completely remodeled in 2007, this lovely home features hardwood floors and natural light throughout. The kitchen features a gas burning stove and marble counter tops. The downstairs bathroom was beautifully designed with a tile floor and shower. The master bathroom features marble counter tops and a marble shower. Large master walk-in closet. French doors from the dining room lead out into a private backyard.

Prestigious Palo Alto schools and easy access to US 101.

Schools for this area are (tenant to verify):
Addison Elementary School
Greene Middle School
Palo Alto High School

Minimum 12 months lease. Deposit is equal to one (1) months rent. Applicants subject to credit and background checks. Smoking is not allowed, and no pets.

This home is managed by Wilbur Properties
DRE #00823559

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3233374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1181 Forest Avenue have any available units?
1181 Forest Avenue has a unit available for $6,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 1181 Forest Avenue have?
Some of 1181 Forest Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1181 Forest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1181 Forest Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1181 Forest Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1181 Forest Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does 1181 Forest Avenue offer parking?
No, 1181 Forest Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1181 Forest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1181 Forest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1181 Forest Avenue have a pool?
No, 1181 Forest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1181 Forest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1181 Forest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1181 Forest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1181 Forest Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
