2860 Los Felices Road

November, December 2019 & January 2020 still available. April & May 2020 still available. Summer rates will start June 1, 2020. Wonderful Palm Springs condo, less than five minutes from downtown, across from the world famous Palm Springs Aerial Tramway.This well furnished, one bedroom one bath condo is in the middle of the complex, on the lower floor and real close to one of the three pools in the complex. Development also includes tennis courts. Home is ready for your vacation or getaway! During season (Oct - May) rent will be $1700.Summer rate is $900 per month (June-September) Owner will pay first $50 of electricity each month. Call for your private showing today. Thanks for looking!