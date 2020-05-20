All apartments in Palm Springs
2860 Los Felices Road
Last updated April 22 2020 at 4:58 PM

2860 Los Felices Road

2860 North Los Felices Road · (760) 835-8286
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2860 North Los Felices Road, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Racquet Club West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 112 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 589 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
November, December 2019 & January 2020 still available. April & May 2020 still available. Summer rates will start June 1, 2020. Wonderful Palm Springs condo, less than five minutes from downtown, across from the world famous Palm Springs Aerial Tramway.This well furnished, one bedroom one bath condo is in the middle of the complex, on the lower floor and real close to one of the three pools in the complex. Development also includes tennis courts. Home is ready for your vacation or getaway! During season (Oct - May) rent will be $1700.Summer rate is $900 per month (June-September) Owner will pay first $50 of electricity each month. Call for your private showing today. Thanks for looking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2860 Los Felices Road have any available units?
2860 Los Felices Road has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2860 Los Felices Road have?
Some of 2860 Los Felices Road's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2860 Los Felices Road currently offering any rent specials?
2860 Los Felices Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2860 Los Felices Road pet-friendly?
No, 2860 Los Felices Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 2860 Los Felices Road offer parking?
No, 2860 Los Felices Road does not offer parking.
Does 2860 Los Felices Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2860 Los Felices Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2860 Los Felices Road have a pool?
Yes, 2860 Los Felices Road has a pool.
Does 2860 Los Felices Road have accessible units?
No, 2860 Los Felices Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2860 Los Felices Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2860 Los Felices Road has units with dishwashers.
