2571 Savanna Way

The Gated Community Property has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths! This bright & open floor plan allows for ease of use and will provide a great stay or respite while you visit all of the features of Coachella Valley.



This home has also had many recent upgrades; tile & wood flooring throughout, new lighting fixtures, accent painted walls, and roller sun-shades plus awnings. The kitchen has been upgraded with stainless appliances, and all appliances are included, the LG washer/dryer, and even the natural gas BBQ!



Also included are several safety features like the whole-home intercom, water filtration, and fire/water sprinklers. Now to the outside, swing open the rear door to the patio with covered pergola, a nice and private south facing view of trees & mountains abounds!



These residences abut local pathways to the clubhouse, and the many amenities of this active 55+ community!!



Rent listed is for LONG TERM ONLY!



Available for Short Term Rental (30+ Days): Call for rates.