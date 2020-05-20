All apartments in Palm Springs
2571 Savanna Way

2571 Savanna Way · (442) 227-2030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2571 Savanna Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Four Seasons

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2023 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
The Gated Community Property has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths! This bright & open floor plan allows for ease of use and will provide a great stay or respite while you visit all of the features of Coachella Valley.

This home has also had many recent upgrades; tile & wood flooring throughout, new lighting fixtures, accent painted walls, and roller sun-shades plus awnings. The kitchen has been upgraded with stainless appliances, and all appliances are included, the LG washer/dryer, and even the natural gas BBQ!

Also included are several safety features like the whole-home intercom, water filtration, and fire/water sprinklers. Now to the outside, swing open the rear door to the patio with covered pergola, a nice and private south facing view of trees & mountains abounds!

These residences abut local pathways to the clubhouse, and the many amenities of this active 55+ community!!

Rent listed is for LONG TERM ONLY!

Available for Short Term Rental (30+ Days): Call for rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2571 Savanna Way have any available units?
2571 Savanna Way has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2571 Savanna Way have?
Some of 2571 Savanna Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2571 Savanna Way currently offering any rent specials?
2571 Savanna Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2571 Savanna Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2571 Savanna Way is pet friendly.
Does 2571 Savanna Way offer parking?
No, 2571 Savanna Way does not offer parking.
Does 2571 Savanna Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2571 Savanna Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2571 Savanna Way have a pool?
Yes, 2571 Savanna Way has a pool.
Does 2571 Savanna Way have accessible units?
No, 2571 Savanna Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2571 Savanna Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2571 Savanna Way has units with dishwashers.
