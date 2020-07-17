Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub internet access

1518 E. Baristo Road Available 08/01/20 48 @ Baristo Modern 3 bedroom Condo for lease with Private Pool/Spa - Modern splendor in this very clean 3 bedroom 2 bath, UN-FURNISHED unit in the gated community of 48 @ Barristo. Private pool/spa, attached 2 car garage, private entry patio with fireplace. First floor has living area with fireplace, dining area, kitchen with breakfast bar, half bath and a large en-suite bedroom with patio access. The 2nd floor has an additional en-suite bedroom with private patio with views to the pool. Another full bath with space that could be a office, family room area or another bedroom. Very close to major transportation, library and shopping. Owner Pays HOA and Water. Free Basic Cable and Internet through the HOA. Bi Monthly Gardener included and Bi Weekly pool service included at this price!



Requirements:

Must make 3 times the amount of the rent in Verifiable income,

NO Evictions, Felonies or Bk's in the past 3 years, and

Must have a 620 credit score or higher.



(RLNE2615299)