All apartments in Palm Springs
Find more places like 1518 E. Baristo Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Springs, CA
/
1518 E. Baristo Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1518 E. Baristo Road

1518 East Baristo Road · (760) 324-9999 ext. 1194
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1518 East Baristo Road, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Baristo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1518 E. Baristo Road · Avail. Aug 1

$3,195

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1737 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
cable included
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
cable included
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
1518 E. Baristo Road Available 08/01/20 48 @ Baristo Modern 3 bedroom Condo for lease with Private Pool/Spa - Modern splendor in this very clean 3 bedroom 2 bath, UN-FURNISHED unit in the gated community of 48 @ Barristo. Private pool/spa, attached 2 car garage, private entry patio with fireplace. First floor has living area with fireplace, dining area, kitchen with breakfast bar, half bath and a large en-suite bedroom with patio access. The 2nd floor has an additional en-suite bedroom with private patio with views to the pool. Another full bath with space that could be a office, family room area or another bedroom. Very close to major transportation, library and shopping. Owner Pays HOA and Water. Free Basic Cable and Internet through the HOA. Bi Monthly Gardener included and Bi Weekly pool service included at this price!

Requirements:
Must make 3 times the amount of the rent in Verifiable income,
NO Evictions, Felonies or Bk's in the past 3 years, and
Must have a 620 credit score or higher.

(RLNE2615299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 E. Baristo Road have any available units?
1518 E. Baristo Road has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1518 E. Baristo Road have?
Some of 1518 E. Baristo Road's amenities include patio / balcony, cable included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 E. Baristo Road currently offering any rent specials?
1518 E. Baristo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 E. Baristo Road pet-friendly?
No, 1518 E. Baristo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 1518 E. Baristo Road offer parking?
Yes, 1518 E. Baristo Road offers parking.
Does 1518 E. Baristo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1518 E. Baristo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 E. Baristo Road have a pool?
Yes, 1518 E. Baristo Road has a pool.
Does 1518 E. Baristo Road have accessible units?
No, 1518 E. Baristo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 E. Baristo Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1518 E. Baristo Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1518 E. Baristo Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

La Ventana
300 S Calle El Segundo
Palm Springs, CA 92262
Villas Boutique
1700 S Araby Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92264
Desert Flower
2500 E Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92264

Similar Pages

Palm Springs 1 BedroomsPalm Springs 2 Bedrooms
Palm Springs Apartments with BalconiesPalm Springs Apartments with Parking
Palm Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAPoway, CA
San Bernardino, CARedlands, CAFontana, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CARialto, CAWildomar, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CAPalm Desert, CALoma Linda, CA
La Quinta, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CAYucca Valley, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CABeaumont, CAFallbrook, CAHemet, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Palm Springs

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
College of the DesertLoma Linda University
San Diego City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity